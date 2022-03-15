Column: Open U.S. borders to Ukrainians

Just as Americans felt a special responsibility to help Vietnamese refugees find new lives in the 1970s and beyond, and Afghans the past year, we feel tugged by moral and humanitarian imperatives today to help refugees fleeing Vladimir Putin’s war of terror in Ukraine.

Arlington, my hometown just outside the nation’s capital, became a magnet for a thriving community of Vietnamese who quickly became productive and patriotic American citizens.

Since then, war refugees have kept coming in desperate waves. Wars in Syria, Yemen, Ethiopia and Afghanistan have led tens of thousands of people recently to flee their homelands and eventually to land in the U.S.

The stream of women and children suddenly forced from their homes in Ukraine for unknown destinations is a desperate crisis that tugs and begs for assistance now. Toddlers hugging teddy bears have dominated heartbreaking images for weeks since Putin’s forces started shelling their homes and cities.

The numbers of Ukrainian refugees reaching American shores are still a trickle compared with those 3 million crowding into Poland, Germany, Romania and other European countries, but Americans are stepping up to offer assistance.

A pair of Harvard University students created a website to link Ukrainian refugees with available housing. The site, called Ukrainetakeshelter.com, serves as a sort of online bulletin board allowing people to offer refugees places to stay.

Such internet activism allows searches for listings of people offering rooms or houses and filters for sizes of families. Cofounders Avi Schiffmann, 19, and Marco Burstein, 18, launched the site March 2 and are already helping thousands.

Virginians are responding. Enter Roanoke in the site and up pops a couple in Lexington offering a “Kind home for two people. Will provide airfare to US and back to Ukraine.”

The generous offer from the Lexington couple adds, “We have a large one bedroom suite, king bed, own bathroom, small kitchenette. We live in the country, very beautiful. Lots of flowers and a garden. ... This room is available for several months, longer, if needed.”

Asked why they had posted their offer, Trish Daniel said, “more waves of desperate people to come will need shelter after Europe is inundated. I myself am half Ukrainian. While I do not speak and write like my mother and her family does, I hope compassion will speak volumes.”

She said her great grandparents fled Kiev during World War I but found that Russia “was recruiting Ukrainian boys for their army and the length of time required to serve was 12 years. Rather than give his sons to Russia, my great grandfather packed his family up and made the uncertain journey to the U.S.”

“I feel helpless and am aghast that something so horrifying can be going on right now in our lifetime,” she said. “We are no one special, it’s just the right thing to do.”

Another kind offer from a Charlottesville couple also stands out on the site. “700 square foot downstairs suite. Private entrance in quiet neighborhood! Great for mother and child,” it reads.

Victor Hauser, who posted that offer, said he did so because, “I am a refugee who came to the U.S. from Hungary in 1956. I was a 5-year-old then. There were only 200,000 of us from Hungary not the 2.7 million plus from Ukraine. That is why I listed the space we have in our home.”

So far, most Ukrainians do not have U.S. government sanction to come to America and stay, but public pressure is likely to build to change the immigration rules, as Canada recently did, to broaden the nation’s official welcome mat.

What can anyone do? Housing, medical supplies and cash are a start. A young cousin of my wife is desperately appealing to American hospitals for surgical and medical supplies to send to doctors he knows in Ukraine. My son-in-law in Berlin has quietly rented an apartment there for months to house Ukrainian refugees.

Americans are also donating cash directly to organizations like the International Rescue Committee or the Ukrainian Red Cross or UNICEF, groups that provide cash gifts and other aid to Ukrainians in desperate need.

Bob Gibson is a former Daily Progress political reporter and former head of the Sorenson Institute for Political Leadership.