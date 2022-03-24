Column: Mentoring develops women leaders

What you invest in matters. Not just your money, but your time and energy as well. The same is true for companies. Where a company allocates its resources will hopefully pay dividends in the future.

Women’s History Month is a good time for companies to reassess how they are investing in the women in their workplace. Top of the list should be creating a culture of mentorship to help employees thrive. When I began my career at Bank of America, I can remember my first boss acting as my mentor. He advocated for me to take part in training programs and encouraged me to pursue my interests and to challenge myself to lead. If companies are truly interested in having women succeed, they should work hard to create a culture that pushes their female employees to new heights by doing the following:

First, employers should take care to create an environment that encourages managers and senior leaders to become mentors. Future women leaders need to be able to connect with people in top tier positions who can offer valuable career insight and provide career guidance for advancement – the kind of access many women have historically been shut out of. Learning from someone internally and having an internal advocate can make all the difference in a woman’s career trajectory. And women aren’t the only ones who stand to benefit. Mentorship is something that can positively reach every employee no matter what stage they are in their career.

Companies should also consider starting a professional women’s group within their own business, and encourage women to spend their time mentoring and learning from one another. These groups can become a powerful force for advancement and positive change, not only for the women of the company, but for the company as a whole. These groups allow women in the workplace to gather and discuss issues relevant to their own experience. Women’s groups can also pay dividends over time as they’re often where connections are made, bonds are formed, and commitment to a company’s goal can be enhanced. Sharing knowledge and experiences helps employees navigate the unique daily challenges they face.

Leadership education is another area companies should invest in opportunities for women. This means direct 1-on-1 teaching, as well as formal education through classes, workshops, trainings, and experiential learning. There are many resources available out there for leadership and career education, some of which are offered for free or for nominal charges. Helping women build leadership knowledge and develop skills in new areas can positively alter their career paths. Simultaneously, teaching other people within your own company is one of the most valuable and rewarding experiences employees can have. Companies should make learning a regular and formal part of their culture for all employees.

I’m proud of my own experience working in an environment that encourages mentorship. Early on in my career my own mentors provided opportunities, challenges, advice, and the occasional push in a new direction to learn new skills and prepare for leadership. As I’ve grown, I’ve had rewarding experiences of my own by mentoring other women – some as far away as South Africa. These relationships have been invaluable to my own growth and development as a leader, and passing on knowledge means that employees will be better armed for the challenges ahead, and so will the business that invests in them.

What you invest in matters. Invest in establishing a culture of mentorship for your employees and watch them, and your company, grow in new and exciting ways.

Carolyn Rainey is the Bank of America Market Executive for Charlottesville.