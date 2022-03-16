Column: Lenten break brings Irish smiles

St. Paddy’s Day! It is part of family lore among my relatives in Ireland that St. Patrick’s Day is special. Needless to say, that means you must attend Mass. But my uncles and aunts in their 80s and 90s also recall a time when our Irish clan also venerated St. Patrick for “secular” reasons, let us say, according to an old, unofficial tradition known as the St. Patrick’s Day Dispensation.

“Dispensation?" Yes. After faithfully keeping your special Lenten sacrificial pledge week after week, which invariably meant to renounce a favorite indulgence or inclination, tradition granted a one-day reprieve on March 17. In rural County Donegal, Irish eyes were smiling at the prospect.

Or perhaps I should qualify that to say Irishmen’s eyes. “Good old St. Paddy!” the menfolk would exclaim. “Puttin’ his day right in the middle of Lent no less! How well yer man timed it!”

Recalling times of the mid-twentieth century--before World War II through the 1950s—causes smiles and head-shaking among my older relatives. How different life was!

Back then, nearly every farmer drank—and smoked. Lenten “spirituality” was also quite different in the old days. For instance, it was standard policy among Irish Catholics that, in addition to your Friday sacrificial observance (no meat), you “gave up” something else “important” to you during Lent, usually a worldly habit that interfered with the call to holiness.

That is where the tradition of the St. Paddy’s Day Dispensation comes in. Most men—certainly in my family and in neighborhoods all around us--would give up drinking. Many women would give up “sweets” (candy). I readily grant that, for the women of my extended family, including my dearly departed mother, the approach of St. Patrick’s Day was looked upon with more trepidation than enthusiasm. For the menfolk, however, the St. Paddy’s Day Dispensation was an eagerly awaited “feast day.” It served as nothing less than a quasi-officially-sanctioned, heaven-sent excuse to go on a complete bender.

Irishmen’s eyes smiled while their palates salivated.

In a recent phone conversation, I spoke with my octogenarian Uncle Gerry. He vigorously defended the “indirectly religious” aspects of the St. Patrick's Day Dispensation. He argued that it served an elevated purpose: it sustained the parched pilgrim through his long “desert” journey.

“I was as thirsty as the man on the Cross by the third (Lenten) week,” he responded indignantly to the idea that the Dispensation was anythng other than a religious miracle. “How was yer man to make it to Easter Sunday without a break?”

On reflection, I grant his point. Gerry considers himself a quixotic successor to the Desert Fathers of the ancient world, those intrepid monks who fled Roman persecution, dwelt in the desert, and engaged in severe, extended fasts. As for me, I am unable to find explicit textual evidence for his theological interpretation in my old Baltimore Catechism.

Nevertheless, Uncle Gerry contends that the Dispensation was indispensable to his keeping his “liquid fast” throughout the full seven weeks of Lent.

A firm believer of the flowing “spirits” in “spiritual,” Uncle Gerry insists that St. Patrick’s Day had always functioned during the late 1940s and ‘50s as a kind of big-blowout Cumulative Sabbath Day—a sort of Irish Super Bowl.

“Maybe the Guinness Bowl,” I kidded him.

“Aye, lad,” he replied with a twinkle, adding that it resembled a bunch of Sabbath “rest” days packed “tightly” (so to speak) into a much-needed 24-hour-“respite” from laborious Lenten sacrifice.

“An oasis perfectly located midway through the desert,” he said. The “feast day” enabled him to keep trudging on weeks after March 17, with nary a drop. “Not a single glass of Guinness or a wee shot of Jameson touchin’ me lips.” Until the grand and glorious end on Easter Sunday.

In an emotional peroration, Uncle Gerry, a practical theologian, or “theologian for a day,” as it were—St. Patrick’s Day, to be specific—adds:

“You don’t argue with success.”

After all, he reminds me again, the St. Paddy’s Day Dispensation always got him safely through the Lenten desert “with no liquidity.”

Although he does not quote chapter and verse, Uncle Gerry closes with a line from the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 7:16) in support of his position, invoking the passage in what is certainly a creative fashion:

“‘By their fruits shall ye know them!’”

He pauses, then elaborates for my benefit:

“That’s from the good Lord Himself!” he says. “It’s right there in yer bible, fer Chrissakes!”

John Rodden is a free lance writer and former University of Virginia professor.