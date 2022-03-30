Column: Kids' mental health needs attention, funding

Our kids are not okay. For years prior to the pandemic, youth mental health was a growing concern for our nation. From 2011 to 2019, the rate of Virginia high school students who felt sad or hopeless increased 27%, and one in three students reported feeling this way every day for more than two weeks. With the onset of COVID-19, it seems that things have gotten worse. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in early 2021, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts were 51% higher for adolescent girls and 4% higher for adolescent boys compared to the same time period in the two previous years.

Unfortunately, at a time when Virginians are dealing with unprecedented stress, many politicians have turned attention towards a misguided obsession over Critical Race Theory (CRT), and away from the mental health and wellbeing of students. To be clear, CRT is a graduate level legal framework, and is NOT taught in Virginia schools. However, some parents and politicians claim that anything taught about racial inequality is CRT, and that talking about race in the classroom is “divisive”. Instead of caring for schools and communities during a devastating pandemic, these individuals are spending time and resources silencing teachers and students from having age-appropriate conversations about race in Virginia classrooms.

Earlier this month, the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, which represents 133 school divisions, sent a letter to the Youngkin administration, calling on it to drop its tip-line for these so-called “divisive” topics, saying the administration’s actions will “set education back many years."

In additional news, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), an out-of-state organization identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has been increasingly meddling in Virginia schools. The ADF is representing 5 parents suing Albemarle County over the district’s anti-racism policy. It also has been approved to “review” Hanover County Schools' equity policy related to transgender students. Let’s be clear: hate groups like the ADF have no place in our schools and are a direct threat to our students’ wellbeing.

As mental health providers, we know that failing to face the truth can create significant harm, and this is particularly true when talking about racism and other systemic oppression. A new 10-year study from UCLA found that people ages 18 to 28 who experienced consistent discrimination on the basis of race or sex are 25 percent more likely to experience psychological distress, to be diagnosed with a mental illness or to report excessive drug use. In addition, more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth report having seriously considered attempting suicide. Research shows that a supportive school environment can be lifesaving, and using the chosen name and pronouns of these young people can decrease suicidality by 65%. The current backlash about “divisive” topics in schools distorts the truth, sanitizes our history, and prevents us addressing real problems, like the wellbeing of our children and youth.

As mental health providers, we also know that having honest and courageous conversations about our challenges is essential for wellbeing. When adults authentically engage with youth about racism and other systemic oppression, it doesn’t scare them, it in fact empowers and prepares them to navigate the ever-changing and diverse world around us. When young people are encouraged to explore the world from a place of respect and curiosity, they grow and mature. When young people recognize that the adults in their lives are not being honest, and are avoiding difficult truths, they understandably, often withdraw or become angry.

History shows that every time we make progress on race as a country, there has been a backlash, much like the one we are currently seeing. History also shows that when we work together across our differences, we accomplish great things for ourselves, our loved ones, our neighbors, and our children. Dialogue about systemic racism and oppression helps us to address real world challenges within our neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces, and supports us to increase awareness needed to address these issues with grace, humility, courage, and compassion.

The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition is committed to addressing the youth mental health crisis and systemic racism and oppression in our schools. Please join us by reaching out to your school board to let them know that honest conversations about racism are essential to student learning and wellbeing. Please also ask your state legislators to support Voices For Virginia’s Children’s recommended budget amendments, including funding for increased Medicaid reimbursement rates to support mental health needs of low-income families, school based mental health programming, and workforce development funds to increase the number of licensed mental health practitioners in Virginia.

Our young people are counting on us.

Rebecca Kendall, MSW is director of the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition in Charlottesville.