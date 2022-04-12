Column: Keep learning from world history

After reading The Diary of Anne Frank as a young teenager, I realized my mother was born just a year later than Anne. When I asked her if she had known what was happening to the Jews in Europe during World War II, she replied apologetically: “no one knew what was going on.”

I asked my grandfather the same question. Saying our government had been aware of what was transpiring in Europe, he went on to passionately talk about the United States turning away a ship of 900 Jewish refugees in June of 1939. He said the U.S. was ultimately drawn into World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

My grandfather and I went on to watch many episodes of the British documentary series “The World at War,” which captured the bleakest, most horrific scenes of World War II in cinematic detail. As I took in its dreadfulness, I was filled with questions for those of my parents’ friends and relatives who had been soldiers and medics. I was instructed not to approach them, because it pained them to speak about their wartime service.

I have come to realize that every history class had seemed to begin with the arrival of the Pilgrims at Plymouth and conclude just prior to the Civil War. It was as if each teacher had run out of time in the present to cover the more recent history of the past. The reality of war was far removed from us until hit closer to home.

Life changed for children in the 1960s, when the Cuban Missile Crisis brought the sound of air-raid sirens, warning us to take shelter in basements or hide under our desks for protection from Soviet nuclear warheads. We also experienced the trauma of seeing our President assassinated. Suspicions were rampant that the Soviets were responsible, which brought more uncertainty and anxiety about our country’s safety.

Only after discussions with my grandfather did I begin to understand the long history of unhinged, power-hungry world leaders. While “the threat of Communism” was ever-present during my adolescence, it wasn’t until the establishment of the draft during the Vietnam era that my slumbering generation awoke to the human cost of war. Those who served in the military there also returned in silence. When the war ended in 1972 and the Berlin Wall came down in the late 1980s, our fears were briefly overcome by optimism.

As a parent, I, too, depended on the school system to teach my children about the history of the world in which they lived; yet their lessons remained centered on the establishment of our own country. I was disheartened when video war games were developed, replacing guns made of sticks with joysticks used in cartoon combat. I remember my young son excitedly asking his grandfather “Who won the war?” The retired bomber pilot who had served in three wars replied, “In war, nobody wins.”

As a country, we have most recently focused on the inequity of our unsavory history. Yet we must also teach the valuable lessons that other nations have learned regarding threats to their democracy: as George Santayana phrased it, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” A full account of world history is essential to equip future generations from being blindsided by the motives of those willing to forcefully take away the freedom of others.

All around the world, peace is held precariously, in the trembling hands of millions. We must force ourselves to not turn our eyes from images of the horrific conditions inflicted on the people of Ukraine. We need to be aware of the unimaginable events taking place and speak truth to a generation that our instincts might rather keep them emotionally sheltered from war. And we must be united in welcoming refugees to our shores—offering them compassion and hope.