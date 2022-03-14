Column: Hospitals must list prices

In a major victory for Virginia patients, the state Senate last week unanimously passed HB 481, which requires hospitals in the state to publish their actual prices before care. Gov. Youngkin can consolidate this price transparency victory for state healthcare consumers by expeditiously signing this legislation into law.

The bill, which passed the state House last month, empowers employers, unions, patients, and state and municipal governments to lower their healthcare costs through choice and competition. Armed with real, upfront prices, these consumers can shop for the best care at the best prices for the more than 90 percent of healthcare that's not for emergencies. They can enjoy financial certainty before treatment and immediate recourse in cases of hospital overcharging, upcoding, and billing fraud.

This legislation codifies a federal rule that took effect on January 1, 2021, requiring hospitals nationwide to post their actual prices, including their discounted cash and all contracted rates by insurer, union, or employer plan.

Unfortunately, this law has been marred by widespread noncompliance. According to a new study by PatientRightsAdvocate.org, only 14.3 percent of hospitals nationwide (and 13 percent in Virginia) are complying. Most are not posting their payer-specific negotiated charges "clearly associated with the names of each third-party payer and plan" as required by the rule one year after it took effect.

HB 481 provides a much-needed additional enforcement mechanism at the state level to compel hospitals to do what's right for patients and disclose their real prices. It will stop hospitals from profiteering off patients' misery by keeping them in the dark about prices.

According to a 2019 RAND Corporation study, under the opaque status quo, Virginia hospitals on average charge 284 percent of the Medicare rate for the same care -- well above the national average. Some hospitals, including Carilion Medical Center in Roanoke, Central Health in Lynchburg, and Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, charge nearly 300 percent or more of the Medicare rate.

This hospital price gouging regularly results in bankruptcy and financial ruin. According to the Urban Institute, 16 percent of Virginians, and 24 percent of Virginians of color, have medical debt in collections.

These include hardworking, ordinary Virginians like Wanda Brooks. Wanda was charged $8,000 after being unnecessarily admitted to a Virginia hospital overnight and having a series of unneeded scans performed after feeling exhausted and dizzy at the end of a double shift. Wanda is just one of thousands of patients Virginia hospitals have sued for unpaid bills in recent years. The hospital garnished Wanda's wages by 25 percent, and as a result, sometimes she can't afford food. If Wanda knew the price of care before entering the hospital, she never would have set foot inside.

Nascent price disclosures among the small share of Virginia hospitals compliant with federal price transparency law reinforce why consumers need immediate access to actual, upfront prices. They reveal wide cost variations for the same treatment at the same hospital, depending on the payer.

For instance, at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, the price for the same standard non-contrast outpatient brain MRI ranges from $225 for those covered by a Humana Medicare plan to $3,251 for those covered by United One insurance. At Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, the Aetna Medicare rate for this scan is $230 versus the Cigna PPO rate of $2,052.

When employers, unions, and state and local governments can access actual prices across plans and see wide cost variations, they won't tolerate paying ten times more than their counterparts. They can steer their employees and members away from price gouging providers to far lower fair market prices. Resulting competition will put downward pressure on healthcare costs, raise employee wages, strengthen unions, improve state and local budgets, and create a more competitive state economy.

No wonder an overwhelming bipartisan majority of approximately 90 percent of Americans support hospital price transparency, according to a new poll by Harvard University pollster John Della Volpe. This law will position Virginia as a national leader in pro-consumer healthcare reform and serve as a model for other states to follow.

Cynthia A. Fisher is a life-science entrepreneur, founder and chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, and founder and former CEO of ViaCord.