Column: Food insecurity is constant

Hunger in America rises with every financial crisis, sending food banks and food pantries into emergency-response mode. With the pandemic, we witnessed the greatest test of our country’s charitable food assistance system in 90 years. And while the system held, it also reached its breaking point.

Now, as financially struggling Americans are trying to emerge from the pandemic recession, they are confronted with a new problem – soaring food costs. Groceries cost 8.6% more than a year ago. Meat, fish, poultry and eggs are up 13%.

And once again, food banks and pantries are revving up to respond to another “emergency.”

For most of us, spending more for food is cause for a little grumbling and belt-tightening. But for families living on the edge of a financial cliff, rising prices for basic necessities force painful choices. Eat or heat their homes. Buy gas to get to work or skip dinner. Fill their prescriptions or fill their pantries.

The reality is that at least one in 12 people in the Blue Ridge area experiences hunger, with children and the elderly suffering the worst consequences. Food insecurity–a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life–is fueled ongoing, financial instability. And the majority of hard-hit families have at least one person in the home who is working.

Last year, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and our partner network served an average of 118,300 people per month, distributing 28 million pounds of food, or nearly 24 million meals. Put another way, a bumper-to-bumper line of tractor trailers filled with that food would stretch 10 miles.

Sadly, the need for food assistance is expected to go unabated and may well rise in the year ahead.

We’re immensely proud of our network’s ability to meet the heightened demand seen throughout the pandemic. And we need to stay focused, strong and collaborative to meet the need today. But we’re never going to solve hunger one tractor-trailer load of food at a time. Food insecurity is a pervasive and increasingly chronic problem that demands broader, more sustainable solutions.

When food banks were established in the 1960s, they were intended to be supplemental, emergency sources of food. The Feeding America network, which includes 200 food banks like the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and 60,000 food pantries and food programs, serves 60 million Americans. Of those, more than half consider food pantries to be their primary source of food despite having an employed worker in their household.

This is not a sustainable way to ensure every family has enough to eat.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the backbone of food assistance in the U.S., providing 10 times the amount of food to Americans facing hunger as food banks do and with a low error rate of 7.36% and fraud rate of less than 1%. Adequately funded SNAP debit cards empower neighbors to choose the food they need while reinvesting financially in the local community through the groceries they purchase. SNAP is incredibly effective and efficient.

We applaud changes made last year to the cost basis that determine SNAP benefits; the extra dollars make a big difference for struggling families. But more can and should be done, such as increasing benefit levels for eligible seniors and extending SNAP-like benefits to children during the summer.

Currently, many seniors live in poverty on their meager Social Security income, and fewer than half who are eligible sign up for SNAP because the benefit amount can be as little as $16. An increase specifically for seniors would improve their health and ultimately reduce medical expenses associated with diet-related diseases that are exacerbated by food insecurity. Likewise, a summer EBT card would allow families to feed their children when school meals are not available.

People aren’t lining up for an hour or more at food pantries to receive a bag of food someone else chose for them because they want to. They’re there because they need to be. As we look for ways to end hunger, we encourage everyone to support policies and solutions that allow our neighbors to shop for what they need on a regular basis, only utilizing food banks and pantries in emergency situations as they were originally designed to function.

Until then, we will continue our work to ensure everyone has enough to eat, especially as food prices continue to reach record levels in the year ahead.

Michael McKee is CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.