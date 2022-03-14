Column: Ease back into post-COVID life

Susan M. Lanterman

When I was a kid, Saturday was the one-day we were allowed to wake up early, tiptoe into the living room and turn on the television. I’d begin my favorite day sitting in front of the TV watching a “test pattern.” Yes, television stations actually signed-off and a test pattern allowed viewers to adjust the quality of their TV reception.

While anxiously waiting for cartoons to appear, the first couple of programs scheduled were produced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These PBS-like films featured painstaking footage showing wheat being harvested, ground into flour and (magically) turned into bread. Or they might document the amount of tree sap required to make the maple syrup I generously poured over my pancakes. It was as if we were intentionally fed a little reality prior to being allowed to consume as much fantasy as could be programed before noon.

Today we are accustomed to seeing what we want, when we want it. From movies, to specials, to entire seasons of a TV show. You can record and fast forward through commercials or pay extra to view shows “commercial free.” Searching for a random video on YouTube, you’ll most likely have to watch a short commercial before being allowed to view it. It can feel like an interminable amount of time to wait—while a little stopwatch is ticking (along with your foot) down to zero. If it’s your lucky day, a button might randomly appear with the word, “skip” on it.

While we’ve been cooped up quarantining for two years, it seems some people’s patience has expired and they’ve chosen to “skip” all things inconvenient. Channeling their inner voice that sings the Burger King jingle, “Have it your way…” people have used their liberty to push well-established limits. I’ve observed drivers who are no longer responding to caution lights—instead of stopping at a red light, they “see red” and dangerously speed their vehicles through it. A growing number of motorists believe they are allowed to weave without signaling through lanes on busy highways. The government reported, “the number of U.S. traffic deaths surged in the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720” The spike in fatal traffic deaths over the last three years is cited as being due to an increase in reckless driving during the pandemic.

Travelers have experienced the same lack of civility and respect when attempting to “fly the friendly skies.” The Federal Aviation Administration reports that during 2021, it has received “more than 5,700 reports of in-flight disturbances caused by unruly passengers.” There have been outraged travelers attacking flight attendants while trying to open the boarding door or gain entrance into the flight cabin. On several occasions passengers have chosen to duct-tape their fellow travelers to their seats.

This disregard of safety applies to other forms of transportation. I watched with horror as a man on a bike ran a red light through a busy intersection with a “child onboard” in a carrier attached to his bicycle. At the beginning of the pandemic, I was literally rear-ended inside the grocery store by a woman in a motorized shopping cart, while she shouted about not having to observe distancing requirements.

There has been discussion about the level of frustration felt, due to conflicting information about the pandemic. A local immunologist and COVID-19 researcher, Dr. William Petri has regularly provided answers to submitted questions in The Daily Progress. Availing ourselves of such knowledge can help us learn about and understand this unique and ever-evolving pandemic. This can ease our fears and anxieties.

Perhaps we are all exhausted, feeling like we’ve been living in a perpetual “time out.” But in an effort to fully resume our pre-pandemic lives, we mustn’t recklessly trample existing restrictions or stampede over each other in order to flex our independence. Waiting for this “test pattern” to be over, we should have an increased perception of the complexities of the virus and the sacrifices that were made on our behalf. Enjoying our regained freedom to go out and play again includes, as Mr. Rogers would say, remembering to be kind to those around us.