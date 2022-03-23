Column: Doctor's tragedy spurs bill to protect others

Two years ago, New York emergency room physician Lorna Breen, who had been working non-stop to help COVID patients in her hospital, got sick and was diagnosed with Covid herself.

Lorna Breen stayed home for 14 days with COVID but then went right back to the emergency room in early April 2020, where she was overwhelmed by the scale of suffering and death. Weakened by COVID, she could not overcome her own feelings of despair about the pain around her. Lorna died by suicide later that month.

I met Lorna’s family, who live in Charlottesville, and began working with them to make sure that our frontline health care workers have the mental health resources they need. Even before COVID, the suicide rate among doctors was twice that of the general population. And the stresses of COVID worsened the problem. Sadly, many in our healing professions do not feel that they can seek counseling without jeopardizing their jobs or licensure.

In February of this year, after 18 months of advocacy, Congress passed the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, designed to support the mental health of our healers. President Biden invited congressional cosponsors and the Breen family to the Oval Office on March 18 to sign the bill into law.

We arrived around 4 p.m. President Biden had just completed a lengthy call with China’s Xi Jinping, talking about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and trying to convince him that aligning with a dictator bombing hospitals, schools, and theaters would do long-term damage to China’s aspirations.

That day in Moscow, President Putin was holding a rally to celebrate the anniversary of the invasion and annexation of Crimea, where people have seen the grim hand of his tyranny for the last eight years, and to spew lies about his current invasion.

Despite his busy day, President Biden took a moment to welcome us into the Oval Office, whose previous occupant had illegally withheld military aid to Ukraine, leading to his first impeachment trial. President Biden greeted the legislators briefly, but then turned his attention to the Breen family—Lorna’s mother Rosemary, her sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Corey, and her niece Charlotte.

I saw at that moment what it means to have human decency in the White House. While the legislators waited for the bill signing, the president talked quietly with the family about Lorna, her work, and the pain of losing her. Jennifer explained that the day was the second anniversary of Lorna getting sick. President Biden expressed his admiration for their resolve to make things better for other health care workers, who have struggled so mightily during a tough time.

As the President’s aides nudged him to complete the bill signing so he could depart on Marine One, he spent some time showing the Breen family pictures of his own extended family. Then, he made an impromptu request that they join him as he walked to the helicopter. Once aboard, he asked middle schooler Charlotte to take his seat beneath the Presidential seal. Using the family’s phone, he snapped pictures of her while calling her “Madame President.” There was joy, even amidst the many painful emotions of the day.