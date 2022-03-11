Column: City should spend on housing and schools

The city of Charlottesville is at the very bottom of a proverbial hole it has been digging itself and only now realizing what changes will be necessary to get itself out of it. For decades, the city declined to tax itself appropriately nor make the investments in housing and public school systems necessary to provide a level playing field for its residents - especially those in the lower-income brackets.

A community that invests in its children through the public school system and housing builds a strong, functional, and thriving community. Regardless of where a child lives or their family or their family’s income, every child has the right to a high-quality education in a 21st-century learning environment and housing. Charlottesville will not be able to address its historic inequities unless equitable financial investments are made in these areas. Long-term disparities in health, wealth, housing, and well-being must be addressed with a solid education and affordable housing program. City Council must ensure that all students, regardless of socioeconomic status, have a positive learning experience and outcomes by investing not only in infrastructure but also in resources and wrap-around services to help families thrive.

The city’s schools rely on city funding for 100% of their building needs and have not seen a school significantly remodeled or built recently. The Charlottesville middle schools that were combined decades ago, as part of desegregation, are showing wear. Their classrooms are without significant daylight and suffer from noisy air handlers making it hard to concentrate. The complete remodel of Buford middle school and its expansion to host sixth grade again (or “reconfiguration”) is necessary, but not sufficient to provide equal educational opportunities in our city. A centralized early childhood center at Walker will provide an opportunity to ensure that all children begin school ready to learn. With trained teachers and specialists such as speech language pathologists and audiologists there to serve our Pre-K students in one building gives families greater access to critical interventions and resources.

What is another key element to educational success of the city’s youth? Stable housing, which for low-income households is harder and harder to come by. While recent projects at South First Street and Friendship Courts have either started or are near completion, continued investment by the city into a whole range of programs will be necessary to maintain the existing affordable housing stock and expand it. The Affordable Housing Plan approved in 2021 by the Council calls for an annual level of funding at $10 million for at least 10 years to meet the City’s affordable housing needs. Special attention needs to be paid to those who have the least number of resources, earning between 0- 50% of the area median income.

We hear from many that raising real estate taxes will actually make it harder for low-income residents to live in the city. While we do not discount the additional challenge of a rising real estate tax has on low-income residents, the flip side is that without affordable housing supports and a public school system funded by the additional revenue, it is even more difficult to afford housing in Charlottesville and for the children to receive an equitable education experience compared to their private school peers.

Charlottesville city councilors need to fund the affordable housing and middle school reconfiguration budget requests to advance equitable opportunity in our community.

Shymora Cooper is a parent to Buford Middle and Charlottesville High School students and co-founder of Charlottesville United for Public Education and peer engager for the city school’s reconfiguration community design process. Joy Johnson is a parent of graduates of Charlottesville city schools and a grandmother to students in both the Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools, a housing Advocate, and chair of Public Housing Association of Residents.