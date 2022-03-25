Column: City faces police staffing crisis

The Charlottesville Police Foundation (CPF) is a community partner for the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD)with the goal of improving life for all in the Charlottesville community. Since our founding in 2014, the CPF has worked to extend the capacity of the Charlottesville Police Department to serve our citizens by investing in programs that promote excellence but may be beyond the reasonable reach of the City’s budget. These programs include training initiatives that are geared toward creating a force with a unique understanding of how to serve all of its residents, as well as support and recognition efforts designed to recruit and retain professional, well-trained officers. We also work to strengthen relationships between the department and our citizens through a series of community engagement programs.

Today our work is truly more important than ever. The effects of the pandemic, the discontinuity of leadership in the city, the lingering hostility that followed the events of August 2017, the national outrage in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, and other events have had a disastrous effect on the CPD. CPD is in a staffing crisis, the likes of which the city has never seen. In November, 2021, there were 117 sworn officers and 20 vacancies in the department. Today that numbers stands at 95 sworn officers, including 6 recent graduates of the police academy, well below what best practices require.

A significant factor in this loss of officers is the disparity in compensation and benefits with other comparable law enforcement agencies. The CPD prepared a comparative review of 40 agencies and Charlottesville was near the bottom in many categories. This makes it very difficult to retain and recruit skilled, sworn officers.

How do we as a community begin to address this issue? We start by taking a hard look at the compensation package we are offering our police officers. While the recent 6% wage increase for City employees is much needed, it is not nearly enough to allow us to begin to compete with other police agencies, and particularly the agencies right in our backyard that continue to recruit our officers away.

Make no mistake, the impacts of these departures and of this depleted department present a real danger to us all. Our officers are spread thin, so much so that the day-to-day business of law enforcement is suffering. That should concern every member of our community.

Other obvious casualties of the situation are the lack of community engagement. Each officer departure takes with it relationships, knowledge, and understanding of our neighborhoods and citizenry. Local and national discussions are heavily focused on community engagement as a cornerstone in reimagining law enforcement – including important initiatives focused on our young people who are potentially our next generation of officers. There is quite simply no way to create and run effective community engagement programs when we are struggling to cover even the most basic staffing needs.

The final impact to consider is morale. The events of August 2017, and the constant negative national spotlight on Charlottesville that followed created a hostile environment toward law enforcement that our officers have been experiencing every day. Any mental health expert will tell you that the job of a police officer is difficult, and that departments across the country are constantly battling mental health issues that can and have had tragic consequences. We don’t want those issues to occur at CPD.

As we look toward a new year, all of us at the Charlottesville Police Foundation are rededicated to our mission of supporting our officers and to assisting them in building invaluable bridges to every corner of this community. We are proud to stand with many members of our community who support our officers by word, deed and monetary donations. The Foundation respectfully requests that the City of Charlottesville seriously address the compensation disparity within the regional, competitive employment market of our department. Public safety is something that can only be achieved when we work together, and we believe that only by doing this can we provide the citizens of Charlottesville with what they truly deserve: a police force that is staffed, trained, supported, and ready to serve us all.