Column: A time for reflection and thanks

On March 21, we marked two years since the first COVID-19 patient was admitted for care at UVA Health. As we recognize the day the pandemic reached our hospital, it is a time for reflection on the countless lives forever changed by COVID-19.

It is also a time to express our sincere thanks and appreciation for every team member at UVA Health for their service and dedication to our community during the past two years. We also want to thank the community for their support of our frontline workers during a difficult time. From handwritten notes of thanks, signs everywhere thanking our healthcare workers, to donated food and, early in the pandemic, donations of personal protective equipment from groups that included Equip Cville, our neighbors have been there to help. Bolstered by that assistance, our care teams have worked to the point of exhaustion and beyond to care for all our patients while putting their incredible minds together to find solutions to the challenges we have faced.

Their creativity began in the earliest days of the pandemic when a laboratory team led by Dr. Mendy Poulter and Dr. Amy Mathers rapidly stood up the first institution-based COVID test in the state of Virginia. Supported by contributions of supplies and equipment from team members across UVA, UVA Health was able to begin COVID testing in mid-March 2020 and offer life-saving tests to hospitals across the state and beyond. Dr. Mathers then worked with a group that included William Guilford, a biomedical engineer in the UVA School of Engineering, and local engineer Andy Homyk to design and create a testing swab that allowed mass testing not just in Charlottesville but across the Commonwealth.

Led by Dr. Art Saavedra, team members from across the health system came together to open the first COVID-19 clinic in the state of Virginia. Team members from our outpatient clinics pitched in to support our inpatient care team members who were working tirelessly to treat the first wave of critically ill COVID patients. To provide the best possible environment for caring for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, designers, construction crews and team members from across UVA converted 84 rooms in UVA Medical Center’s new South Tower into “negative airflow,” a perfect environment to keep the virus from spreading and care for COVID patients.

The new South Tower has emerged as the hub for our inpatient COVID-19 care, where our teams have found new and better ways to support our patients. Artificial intelligence software designed by UVA Health’s Dr. Randall Moorman helped keep watch over patients with COVID-19, enabling care providers to remain safe but to care for patients as if they were at the bedside. A team led by Dr. Patrick Jackson and Dr. Taison Bell helped make UVA Health a clinical trials site for the testing of remdesivir, the first approved treatment for COVID-19 – one that has gone on to save thousands of lives since its approval in May 2020. UVA Health’s talented researchers engaged in a number of initiatives including vaccine design, support by generous gifts from many including the Manning Foundation.

As our outpatient clinics reopened in the early months of the pandemic, teams from across the health system partnered on ways to safely register clinic patients remotely, while our front door greeters implemented a COVID screening process designed to keep everyone safe.

Our efforts went beyond the walls of our hospital and clinics with help from community partners. For the past 18 months, a dedicated crew of UVA Health volunteers led by Anna Blackburn and Cecelia Magargee have partnered with two Charlottesville-area churches - Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and Church of the Incarnation - to provide hundreds of free weekly COVID testing events, helping keep our neighbors and community safe.

When COVID-19 vaccines became available, UVA Health teamed up with the Blue Ridge Health District to deliver far more than 100,000 vaccines to residents. These vaccination efforts would not have been possible without the tremendous support from a host of community partners, including amongst them the Great Eastern Management Co., Red Light Management, the Bama Works Foundation, JAUNT, Inc., Charlottesville Area Transit and the Quantitative Foundation. Vaccines have been delivered in locations ranging from shopping centers to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall to inside the residences of homebound community members (thanks to the efforts of a team that includes UVA Health pharmacist Justin Vesser). And thanks to the UVA Latino Health Initiative, founded by Dr. Max Luna, Latino residents in Charlottesville and Albemarle County have been among the most highly vaccinated groups in Virginia.

These are just a few of many examples of the dedication and commitment our team members continue to show in battling this pandemic. Across the health system, team members in every role – from environmental services and patient transportation to nutrition services and health information technology through telehealth and at-home patient monitoring – found creative ways to deliver care and support for our patients and our community.

We hope you will join us in thanking the UVA Health team for their dedication and all they have accomplished over the last two years.

K. Craig Kent, MD, is Chief Executive Officer of UVA Health and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at UVA. Pam Cipriano, PhD, is Dean of UVA School of Nursing. Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, is Chief Executive Officer of UVA Medical Center. Melina Kibbe, MD, is Dean of UVA School of Medicine. Art Saavedra, MD, is President of UVA Physicians Group.