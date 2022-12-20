Photographer Rich Tarbell shot this fond farewell to Anna's Pizza #5 with himself in the frame a few days before its final night of pizza pies and other Italian food. "I am guessing I've partaken of about 500 pies from this place over the years," said Tarbell, whose first dormitory at the University of Virginia, Dillard, stands near the restaurant's Maury Avenue location. Sisters and co-owners Maria Buzzetta and Marta Grado announced the retirement-based closure of the 48-year-old restaurant in September.
Closing time at Anna's
Related to this story
Most Popular
The University of Virginia Law School will no longer submit responses to be considered for the U.S. News and World Report annual law school ra…
A male victim was injured by gunfire in the 100 block of 14th Street early Sunday morning and was transported to the University of Virginia Me…
One of Charlottesville’s more notorious social media stars and frequent arrestees intends to fight an attempt to evict him from his Downtown M…
“This settlement is a major step toward righting a wrong,” Seaman said. “The Youngkin administration tried to block the schoolhouse door to students with cancer, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and other serious health issues who needed peer masking in order to safely attend school in person.”
A bloody fall has gotten bloodier, as Charlottesville Police say that a female was shot Monday evening on North Berkshire Road, a residential …
Western Albemarle football coach Ed Redmond is hanging up his whistle after 11 seasons in charge of the Warriors’ program.
"Coach Bennett was honest with me. He said, ‘You’ll have a chance to play, but you’re going to have to work for it.’”
Charges in a Madison County murder case are moving forward.
'Don't ask me about the referees': Commanders livid after late-game officiating leads to loss to Giants
"I guess it's a hard job being a referee. But it's a hard job playing, too."
No. 2 Virginia got the start it wanted against No. 5 Houston, but not the ending.