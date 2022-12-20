 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Closing time at Anna's

Interior of Anna's Pizza #5

Rich Tarbell dines at Anna's Pizza #5 one last time before its closing. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO, RICH TARBELL

Photographer Rich Tarbell shot this fond farewell to Anna's Pizza #5 with himself in the frame a few days before its final night of pizza pies and other Italian food. "I am guessing I've partaken of about 500 pies from this place over the years," said Tarbell, whose first dormitory at the University of Virginia, Dillard, stands near the restaurant's Maury Avenue location. Sisters and co-owners Maria Buzzetta and Marta Grado announced the retirement-based closure of the 48-year-old restaurant in September. 

