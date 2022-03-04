City police encouraging online crime reporting amid staffing shortage

Due in part to a staffing shortage, the Charlottesville Police Department is adjusting how they respond to non-emergency calls, redirecting many issues to online reports.

The change was announced on Feb. 18 in light of a 24% staffing shortage which, according to CPD Captain Tony Newberry, totals 26 officers. Although very much influenced by the low staffing levels, Newberry said that, historically, the department has been responding to civil calls that police aren’t necessarily supposed to be involved in.

“There are certain civil matters that we do have some authority in, like emergency court orders, temporary court orders and protective orders because those are court or magistrate issued things that there's been state code about,” Newberry said. “So when it's outside of those, like a civil dispute over money or over property lines or any type of different agreement that we simply don't have any authority in, us getting involved is not the appropriate channel.”

Many of these calls the city police have historically received are reports of past incidents or crimes not in progress, Newberry said. Although officers will continue to respond to emergency calls and crimes in progress, many callers are being directed to report their crimes online.

“We kind of have to prioritize right now so that we're making sure that we're having officers available to go to the scenes that are going on right at the moment,” he said. “That means some hard decisions had to be made while looking at the calls and determining where our resources are being best utilized.”

As an example of what is consider a non-priority or non-emergency call, Newberry pointed to cases of phone fraud and situations where there is no victim, witness or suspect. Further examples are provided on the city police website and include: larceny, littering, suspicious activity, towing and vandalism, among other things.

In the two weeks since CPD went public with this decision Newberry said the department and the Charlottesville-UVa-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center has been able to work out many of the kinks in the system. This has involved bettering CPD’s website to make reporting non-emergency crimes easier.

Although the department is working to fill the vacancies, Newberry said that it could take a year for an officer to go from initial hiring to full training, indicating that hiring can’t be the only solution to CPD’s difficulties fielding calls.

“We know that our numbers are going to take several years to build back up so we're looking at this being more of a long term protocol,” he said. “So far we're definitely sending people on more priority calls and fewer on the non-priority calls but it's going to take more time to see how it's working and what may need to be adjusted.”

Most of the pushback to the changes has come from people who want an immediate response or older folks either without reliable access to the internet or who have difficulty navigating the website, Newberry said. In these situations officers are still being sent to assist in-person, he said, and will continue to in cases where someone is unable to report their issue online.

Ultimately, Newberry said that a staffing shortage and the pandemic are not the sole reasons for this change, again emphasizing the department’s history or responding to calls that should not involve police. Pointing to mental health calls and wellness checks, Newberry said there has been a push recently to not rely on police to handle every issue.

“I think sometimes it’s a default to dial 911 if you’re having trouble with a relative and are concerned for them, but it’s not necessarily the best first step to have a police officer show up,” he said. “A lot of times that can send somebody further into crisis or an upset state, and a social worker, counselor or another relative may be a good resource to begin with.”

