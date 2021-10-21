City Council to interview candidates for Interim City Manager and Deputy City Manager

City Council will interview candidates for Interim City Manager and Deputy City Manager during a special closed session at 9 a.m. Friday.

City Manager Chip Boyles announced his resignation on Oct. 12, citing “public vitriol” and a “broken relationship” with Mayor Nikuyah Walker following his decision to fire Police Chief RaShall Brackney. Boyles’ last day is Oct. 29.

Boyles is the fifth interim or full-time city manager the city has had since 2018, and the third since Tarron Richardson resigned in September 2020. Boyles was previously the executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.

He was brought on after the city had tried to hire a new city manager through a search firm, but was told by the firm that the government lacked the stability to effectively recruit a new person for the job.

Councilors had hoped to start a new City Manager search in 2022. They also had hoped that the city’s leadership might have stabilized by then.