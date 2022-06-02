Church bulletins for June 2, 2022

Please send updated service listings to news@orangenews.com.

JUNE 1-5

CEDAR GROVE REVIVAL AND HOMECOMING

Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren will hold revival services June 1 through June 3 at 8 p.m. with special music each evening. Homecoming will be held Sunday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. with special music and lunch to follow. Danny Figgins will provide special music for homecoming. Doug Gochenour will be the guest speaker for revival. Cedar Grove is located south of Ruckersville. Turn right at the Food Lion on Route 29 and travel half a mile on Route 607.

JUNE 4

LGBC FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Locust Grove Baptist Church will celebrate with a Friends and Family Celebration Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m. There will be a picnic with a concert by Mike and the Fellas of Woodford and the Spiritual Harmonizers of Northern Virginia. This event will happen rain or shine. The church is located at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange.

UKRAINE BENEFIT BBQ

Rhoadesville Baptist Church will hold a barbecue fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian refugees Saturday, June 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. Eat inside the fellowship hall or outside, weather permitting or take-out. Funds raised will support the Goshen Baptist Association benefitting Project Ruth in Bucharest which is housing, feeding and caring for Ukrainian refugees. Donations (12 and older) are $18 and $12 for children under 12. To purchase tickets, email the church at rbc1888@gmail.com.

JUNE 5

MT. CALVARY ANNIVERSARY

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will observe rally day, Sunday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. The 144th church anniversary will be celebrated at 3 p.m. with guest preacher, the Rev. Clifton Barnes, interim pastor of the Orange Grove Baptist Church, Unionville. Dinner will not be served.

MT. OLIVE SERVICE

Mount Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, will celebrate its annual Deacon, Deaconess and Trustee Service Sunday, June 5. The morning service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and be led by the Rev. Earl Bumbrey. The evening service will begin at 2 p.m. with guest minister the Rev. Harold Arrington of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Orange. There will be no repast. Everyone is invited.

JUNE 11

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

Shady Grove Baptist Church will host a Sunday’s Best free clothes giveaway Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. under a canopy beside the church. Sunday’s Best is a clothes mission of the church. The church is located at 21024 Piney Woods Road, Orange.

JUNE 12

MOUNT PISGAH MEN AND WOMEN’S DAY

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, will hold Men and Women’s Day on Sunday, June 12, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The guest preacher for the service is Evangelist Tracy Slaughter. The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Drive, Tanners.

JUNE 20 - 24

BLUE RUN VBS

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m., June 20 to 24, with “Jonah and the Whale” as the theme. VBS is open to children and youth ages 4 through high school. The church is located at 13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Call Linda at (540) 360-8853 for more information.

JUNE 25

CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING

George Washington Carver High School Alumni will hold its annual Homecoming celebration Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carver Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The annual meeting and scholarship banquet will be held that evening from 5 to 11 p.m. on site; tickets are $65. To reserve tickets, contact Marlene Ware at (540) 825-1371 or the Rev. Frank Lewis at (540) 661-2071.

FISH FRY

Church of the Living God, at 406 North Main Street, Gordonsville, will hold a fish fry Saturday, June 25, beginning at noon. Meals will include fried fish, two sides and cornbread for $12. Proceeds will benefit the church building fund.

JUNE 26

LGBC WOMEN’S DAY

Sunday, June 26, Locust Grove Baptist Church of Orange will celebrate Women’s Day. The 11 a.m. service will feature guest speaker Apostle Shelley Wilson Johnson from Lighthouse Worship Center Ministry in King George. At 3 p.m., Pastor Carolyn W. Fisher and the Queen Esther Baptist Church of Lancaster will be the featured guests. The church is located at 1957 Locust Grove Church Road, Orange.