Church bulletins for April 4, 2022

APRIL 7, 17, 21

ORANGE ASSEMBLY OF GOD

Orange Assembly of God continues its Orange Eats free community dinner Thursday, April 7 and April 21 at the Route 15 church from 6 to 8 p.m. It will host regular 10:30 a.m. service Easter Sunday, April 17.

APRIL 8

CLOTHING AND HOUSEHOLD ITEM EXCHANGE

Orange Church of the Nazarene is hosting a clothing and household items exchange at 159 W. Nelson Street Friday, April 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If anyone has a need for clothing or household items they are welcome to come and exchange whatever they have to pick up whatever they need. Questions can be directed to the church at (540) 406-4065.

APRIL 9

PASTOR INSTALLATION

Rock Hall Baptist Church, Wolftown, announces the installation service for pastor-elect the Rev. Sherman Collins Sr. Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Darnell Lundy, of Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle, will be the guest speaker. No lunch will be served.

BUMC EASTER CHILDREN’S EVENT

Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Village Road in Unionville will hold an Easter children’s event Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. The day will include an Easter egg hunt (bring your own basket), an animal petting zoo, crafts, games and treats, music and prizes. Rain date is April 23.

OBC EASTER EGG DROP

Orange Baptist Church will hold its sixth annual Easter Egg Drop event Saturday, April 9, at the church’s Route 15 property north of town. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., children and their families are invited to enjoy free activities, music, Easter-themed games, food, hay rides, a presentation of the Easter story and thousands of eggs dropped from a helicopter. The event is free and open to all.

APRIL 9 - 17

NEW HOPE EASTER ACTIVITIES

New Hope Baptist Church, 32250 Old Plank Road, Locust Grove, announces the following spring and Easter events. Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m., the church will hold a spring festival with first-responders, food, games, a bounce house, Easter egg hunt and more. Sunday, April, 10 at 11 a.m., the church will hold a Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. with special music. Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m., the church will hold an Upper Room service with the Lord’s Supper. Sunday, April 17, it will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m., followed by coffee and donuts, with Easter morning worship service at 11 a.m.

APRIL 10 - 17

RHOADESVILLE BAPTIST EASTER SERVICES

Rhoadesville Baptist Church announces its Easter service schedule. Palm Sunday service will be held Sunday, April 10, with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14. Saturday, April 16, the church will hold an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. (for those preschool to grade 5). Sunday morning, a sunrise service will be held, followed by breakfast and the Easter morning worship service at 11 a.m.

PLEASANT GROVE EASTER WEEK

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3687 Tom’s Road, Barboursville, will hold Palm Sunday service with communion Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m., with a meal following the service. Easter Sunday service will be April 17 at 10 a.m.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL HOLY WEEK

Christ Episcopal Church, at the corner of West Baker and North High Street in Gordonsville, announces its Holy Week schedule, April 10 through April 17. On Sunday, April 10, at 11 a.m., it will hold a liturgy of the Palms with procession and Holy Eucharist. Wednesday, April 13, at 6 p.m., it will hold a Tenebrae service, followed by a Maundy Thursday liturgy with Holy Eucharist and stripping of the altar April 14, at 6 p.m. On April 15, at 6 p.m., it will hold a Good Friday liturgy and celebrate Resurrection Sunday, April 17 at 11 a.m.

GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN EASTER WEEK

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 14193 James Madison Highway, Orange, announces its Easter week services. It will observe Palm Sunday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Maundy Thursday service with worship and communion April 14 at 7 p.m. A Good Friday service with worship and readings remembering Jesus’ death follows on April 15 at 7 p.m., with Easter morning service April 17 at 9:30 a.m.

APRIL 14 - 17

ORANGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE EASTER ACTIVITIES

Orange Church of the Nazarene will begin its Easter week services with a Maundy Thursday service April 14 at 7 p.m., with a cross walk on Good Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m. (The walk will simulate the cross Christ carried as participants remember and reflect.) Sunday, April 17, the church will hold a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at 14457 Blue Ridge Turnpike, Somerset; an Easter egg hunt at the church at 9 a.m., followed by Easter worship service at 10 a.m. at the church at 159 West Nelson Street in Orange. Call (540) 406-4065 for further information.

APRIL 15 - 17

BLUE RUN EASTER SERVICEs

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset will host a Good Friday worship service from 7 to 8 p.m., on Friday, April 15. Good Friday commemorates the day of Jesus’ crucifixion. The church will host Easter sunrise service at Somerset Plantation (8321 Somerset Plantation Road) beginning at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, April 17. Breakfast will follow at the church (13267 Blue Ridge Turnpike). Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Easter worship service at 11 a.m.

UGCC EASTER SERVICES

Union Grove Christian Church will have Good Friday Service at 7 p.m., Friday, April 15. Easter Sunday sunrise service will begin April 17 at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast to follow. Easter Sunday morning worship service will be at 10 a.m. The church is located at 3125 Ridge Road, Barboursville.

APRIL 16

PARKING LOT GOSPEL SING

Main Uno Baptist Church, Rochelle, will have a parking lot gospel sing Saturday, April 16, at 2 p.m.

SUNRISE SERVICE AT LAKE ORANGE

Grace Baptist Church, at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange invites the community to its Easter sunrise service April 17 at 7 a.m. at Lake Orange (20281 Lake Orange Road, Orange). For additional information, call (540) 604-0323.

TRINITY UNITED METHODIST

Trinity United Methodist Church on Main Street in Orange will hold in-person worship Easter Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m.

ZOAR EASTER SERVICES

Zoar Baptist Church, Locust Grove, will hold Easter morning sunrise service April 17, at 7 a.m. on the front steps of the church, with an 11 a.m. worship service in the sanctuary. The Rev. Rick Clore will deliver both messages. The church is located at 31334 Zoar Road, Locust Grove and can be reached by calling (540) 444-7040.

OSDA SPRING PICNIC

Orange Seventh-Day Adventist Church will hold a community spring picnic Sunday, April 17, at 2:30 p.m. at its 212 Peliso Avenue, Orange, location. The day will feature a bounce house for children, games and fun outdoor activities for all ages with a free heart-healthy, plant-based spring picnic meal for all to enjoy. For additional information, call (540) 718-4443.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Antioch Baptist Churuch in Madison will hold an Easter sunrise service April 17, at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served following the service.

NORTH PAMUNKEY SUNRISE SERVICE

In addition to its regular services, North Pamunkey Baptist Church will hold an Easter sunrise service at starting at 6:30 a.m., Sunday, April 17. The church is located at 15109 Pamunkey Lane, Orange.

APRIL 23

LGBC GOSPEL CONCERT

Locust Grove Baptist Church Men’s Ministry will have a program featuring a concert by Mike and the Fellas Gospel Group Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m.

MAY 22

BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SPRING CONCERT

The Blue Ridge Chorale will present its spring concert Sunday, May 22, at 3:30 p.m. The Blue Ridge Chorale spring concert is a free event and will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church 318 S. West Street.

NOTICES

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD

Have you experienced the joy of leading Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse) in your church? Consider multiplying your impact on children across the globe by sharing your experience and encouraging others. Consider becoming a part of the Operation Christmas Child team. Please email: northcentralvaocc@gmail.com for more information.