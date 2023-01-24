Chilean Ambassador says nation shouldn't be left out of America's energy boom

The Chilean Ambassador to the United States payed a visit to the University of Virginia on Tuesday to discuss the relationship between the two countries and the movement to rewrite Chile’s 212-year-old constitution while answering student’s questions about the future.

Hosted by the Center for Politics at UVa, Ambassador Juan Gabriel Valdès told history professor and moderator Thomas Klubock that he was concerned that the U.S.’s plans to increase federal revenue and spend the bulk of it on green energy initiatives and expanding healthcare would leave other countries out of the current technological boom.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is something that concerns me because it creates a whole world of economic movement inside the U.S., but that has no place in Chile or outside of the U.S.,” Valdès said. “We want to understand much more about the almost $400 billion invested in transforming energy in the U.S. [so] we’ll be able to support more investments in future.”

Valdès said that Chilean legislators are weighing their options for alternative energy sources in the South American country.

While considering the latest method to power the southern-most country in the world, Chilean citizens have been protesting and advocating for a new constitution that reflects a modern image of the Latin nation.

Valdès says Chile’s identity was created in the 19th Century when “justice for Chileans was not clear.” He says the original constitution, which was written in 1811, failed because it did not accurately represent Chilean residents, but that it included some values that are worth keeping in the new version of Chile’s constitution.

Valdès says Chileans rejected the constitution because they felt like they were living in a city that was “segregated,” under a failing constitution.

“What is important to me is that we keep certain essential progress that was made after the social exclusion and under the constitution that was rejected,” Valdès said. “We can keep the equality for women; equality for minorities; protection for the environment; recognition of the natives population, which is increasingly important; and more power to the native population.”