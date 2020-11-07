Charlottesville residents take to the streets to celebrate Biden win

Political pundit UVa Professor Larry Sabato, who with Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman for Sabato’s Crystal Ball, operates the UVa Center for Politics, said Biden will fare much better than the first election returns indicate once votes have been finalized.

The Crystal Ball accurately called the presidential election in 49 of 50 states. That outlier state, North Carolina, still has outstanding ballots and has yet to be called for either candidate.

“Biden did much better than the first election returns indicated. He’ll get at least 306 electoral votes, exactly what Trump got in 2016. But unlike Trump, who lost the popular vote by about 3 million, Biden is on track to win the popular vote by about 5 million,” Sabato said. “But we still have over 70 tumultuous days with Donald Trump as president, and a transition that will prove difficult. First things first.”

Reuniting the country could prove problematic, Sabato said. He said the Biden presidency could find problems similar to the Obama administration when the Republican-controlled Senate blocked many initiatives.

Republicans made similar claims against Democrats in the House of Representatives during the Trump administration and during the George W. Bush administration. Democrats made similar claims during the administration of President Bill Clinton.