Charlottesville residents take to the streets to celebrate Biden win

Charlottesville residents gathered at the Downtown Mall Free Speech Wall and University of Virginia students cavorted on Grounds as three days of counting ballots across the country ended Saturday with the preliminary declaration of Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect.
The announcement came around 2 p.m., when Pennsylvania returns showed Biden winning that state and enough Electoral College votes to defeat President Donald J. Trump.
When word got out, a line of cars drove through Charlottesville streets with horns honking and their occupants cheering. Shortly after, an impromptu parade made its way down the Mall, while in some neighborhoods people chanted, shouted and danced in the street.
The free speech wall event occurred at 4 p.m..
“That man is gone!” shouted Katrina Turner, a civil rights advocate after the brief ceremony. “That’s it. Trump is gone.”
“This is an historic moment in as much as we now have a woman going into an executive branch office,” Charlottesville civil rights advocate Don Gathers told those gathered at the wall. “And to put a cherry on that sundae, a Black woman.”
The celebration broke into a dance party shortly after with Kool and the Gang’s classic “Celebration” leading off the set list.
Political pundit UVa Professor Larry Sabato, who with Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman for Sabato’s Crystal Ball, operates the UVa Center for Politics, said Biden will fare much better than the first election returns indicate once votes have been finalized.
The Crystal Ball accurately called the presidential election in 49 of 50 states. That outlier state, North Carolina, still has outstanding ballots and has yet to be called for either candidate.
“Biden did much better than the first election returns indicated. He’ll get at least 306 electoral votes, exactly what Trump got in 2016. But unlike Trump, who lost the popular vote by about 3 million, Biden is on track to win the popular vote by about 5 million,” Sabato said. “But we still have over 70 tumultuous days with Donald Trump as president, and a transition that will prove difficult. First things first.”
Reuniting the country could prove problematic, Sabato said. He said the Biden presidency could find problems similar to the Obama administration when the Republican-controlled Senate blocked many initiatives.
Republicans made similar claims against Democrats in the House of Representatives during the Trump administration and during the George W. Bush administration. Democrats made similar claims during the administration of President Bill Clinton.
“Problem is, the Democrats didn’t carry the Senate. Theoretically they could win it if they capture both Senate seats in Georgia’s January 5 run-off, but that seems unlikely,” Sabato said. “[Senate] Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will give Biden almost nothing. They might be able to agree on a Mother’s Day resolution.”
As of Saturday, Biden had won 74,915,998 votes in popular voting compared to Trump’s 70,780,508. Biden won just slightly more than half of the votes cast across the country at 50.61% while Trump took 47.3%.
Many states continue to count votes, including absentee ballots, and all of the totals are preliminary.
Both Biden and Trump bested the previous record for winning the popular vote, which belonged to President Barack Obama in 2008 with 69,498,516.
Miriam Dickler, of Charlottesville, advocated in person and on social media all year long for people to registration and vote. She said the turnout is a hopeful sign.
“It’s pretty incredible to see that level of motivation across the board,” she said. “It’s important for people to realize their participation matters and they were clearly participating in record numbers.”
Dickler said it will likely take time before Americans find unity and that politics and ideals will always result in disagreements.
“There are very complicated issues about which people area very much at odds over,” she said. “The important thing is to find things that are shared and they can all point to one of those as the process and the fact that they voted, that they participated.”
Dickler said the voting turnout and the hot political issues could cause more people to get involved beyond voting.
“That participation may lead them to get involved at the local level, as well. You have more say at the local level than the state and more sway at the state than the federal,” she said. “People need to get involved to make a difference and this could be the first step.”
Bryan McKenzie is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7271, bmckenzie@dailyprogress.com or @BK_McKenzie on Twitter.
