Charlottesville removes Lee and Jackson statues

The statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will come down Saturday morning.

The city has been working toward the removal of the century-old bronze statues for years. A change in state law and a Supreme Court of Virginia decision paved the way for the recent effort. Councilors voted June 7 to remove the statues.

Newport News-based firm to remove statues for Charlottesville, 6:20 a.m.

Team Henry Enterprises, the company that removed Confederate statues in Richmond last summer, will do the same for Charlottesville, the city announced early Saturday morning.