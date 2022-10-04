Charlottesville raises bus driver pay, enables collective bargaining

Monday night was a big night for City workers and prospective City workers. The city manager announced a $21/hour minimum wage for bus drivers, while the long-discussed collective bargaining ordinance for city employees got a unanimous approval from City Council.

The bus pay plan announced by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers was designed to lure drivers in a city that currently makes xxxx of its students walk to school this fall due to a driver shortage at Charlottesville xxx Transit, aka CAT.

"Let the word go out: CAT is hiring," said Rogers in City Council Chambers. "So come on back."

The plan he announced sets the minimum starting wage for for bus aides at $18 and includes an immediate 12 percent pay increase for existing employees with at least a year of service, whether they drive, maintain, or service buses.

"We're able to fund this from CAT's budget from the vacancies that we've had," Rogers explained to Council, but then he warned that his plan might work and bring the system back to full employment.

"We will be back for some more money to fund this going forward."

As for collective bargaining, the Virginia General Assembly passed enabling legislation in 2020 and becoming effective in 2021 removing its long-standing ban on allowing public employees to collectively bargain for pay and benefits, as well as grievance and disciplinary processes.

Key points of the Charlottesville plan include splitting the cost of union elections between the union and the public, letting union leaders negotiate deals to perform some union work while on the job, and letting the first three divisions of the city that organized become the first three unions.

Perhaps appropriately on a night when their wages were boosted by executive order, it was transit workers who led the push toward unionization. One of them was John Ertl, the local head of the D.C.-based Amalgamated Transit Union.

"It's a strong step forward for the city's workers," said Ertl.

One group of workers that some citizens wanted to exclude from the process was police officers. Kate Fraleigh, a retired nurse, pointed out that police are the only employees empowered to arrest and kill and already enjoy certain employment proections as well as a foundation that supports the officers.

"The already have lots of power," said Fraleigh. "Unions would go further to decrease police accountability."

Fraleigh's points seemed to particularly resonate with two Councilors, Sena Magill and Michael Payne. They joined her in expressing concern that letting police unionize might give officers a right to binding arbitration and thereby undercut the Police Civilian Oversight Board.

Mayor Snook said that letting police officers participate in binding arbitration might mean that a bad cop gets to keep their job.

"Most of the horror stories that I've heard about police officers-- basically you can't fire a police officer in a big city, the saying goes-- is because the unions insist on mandatory arbitration, and it's the arbitration that overrules the police chief," said Snook.

But in the end, he and the other four councilors voted for the new ordinance, which allows police and other workers to unionize and negotiate for binding arbitration. The October 3 vote appears to make Charlottesville the smallest Virginia municipality to allow unions.

"This is a fundamental change for workers and workers's rights in our region," said Councilor Michael Payne, urging the area's two other big public entities to follow Charlottesville's lead. "Beginning today, UVA and Albemarle County are already behind the eight-ball."

