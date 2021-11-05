Charlottesville Opera welcomes Caroline Worra as artistic director

Caroline Worra has been named artistic director of Charlottesville Opera.
David Newkirk, chair of Charlottesville Opera’s Board of Directors, and Christina DeMarea, the opera’s general director, made the announcement.
Worra brings experience as a singer and actress. She has sung more than 90 roles from more than 70 operas. She performed for six seasons at both Glimmerglass Opera and New York City Opera, and she has worked with The Metropolitan Opera, The Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Boston Lyric Opera, among more than 80 opera companies.
She previously served as director of Charlottesville Opera’s Emerging Artist Program in 2021.