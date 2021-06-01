Charlottesville man killed in crash on Interstate 64

A Charlottesville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening.
According to police, around 6:18 p.m., Benjamin G. Granados, 48, of Charlottesville, was traveling westbound in the left lane on Interstate 64 near mile marker 118 in a 2002 GMC Envoy when he came upon a ladder in the road. He swerved the vehicle to the right to avoid the ladder, overcorrected several times and overturned several times.
Granados was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.