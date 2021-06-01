 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlottesville man killed in crash on Interstate 64
0 comments

Charlottesville man killed in crash on Interstate 64

  • 0

A Charlottesville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening. 

According to police, around 6:18 p.m., Benjamin G. Granados, 48, of Charlottesville, was traveling westbound in the left lane on Interstate 64 near mile marker 118 in a 2002 GMC Envoy when he came upon a ladder in the road. He swerved the vehicle to the right to avoid the ladder, overcorrected several times and overturned several times.

Granados was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert