Charlottesville city offices will be closed Friday in honor of Liberation and Freedom Day.

They will reopen Monday with regular hours.

Liberation and Freedom Day is a municipal holiday in Charlottesville commemorating the day in 1865 when Union Major Gen. Phillip Sheridan and his troops arrived in the city and liberated more than 14,000 enslaved people.

Charlottesville City Council designated the day as an official holiday at its meeting on July 1, 2019.