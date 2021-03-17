Charles Hill, who tracked down stolen masterpieces, dies at 73

Hill was instrumental in recovering many of the 18 paintings stolen in 1986 from Sir Alfred and Lady Beit’s Irish estate, Russborough House, by mobster Martin “The General” Cahill. Posing as an art dealer who had lined up Arab buyers, he traveled to a Belgian parking garage in 1993 and unwrapped Vermeer’s “Woman Writing a Letter, With Her Maid,” which he later called “the greatest masterpiece I’ve had the pleasure to hold.”

Along with the Vermeer, he helped recover Goya’s “Portrait of Doña Antonia Zárate,” and vowed to Lady Beit that he would find the remaining stolen paintings. Until his death, he was still searching for the last two, a pair of Francesco Guardi landscapes that he suspected were hanging in the home of an unwitting buyer in Florida.

“I’m confident that the owner of these very beautiful paintings will eventually realize their origins,” he told the Irish Daily Mail last year, “and return them to the Irish people.”

Charles Patrick Landon Hill (by some accounts, his first two names were reversed) was born in Cambridge, England, on May 22, 1947. His mother was a British dancer who performed with the high-kicking Bluebell Girls. During World War II, she met his father, an Army Air Forces officer from Oklahoma who was later haunted by memories of liberating the Dachau concentration camp.