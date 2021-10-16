Cell data helps officials select mobile vaccine sites

The unvaccinated population isn’t a monolith, and experts emphasize that people often have good reasons for not wanting the shots. While “trust the science” has become a familiar refrain during the pandemic, medical experts sometimes aren’t a trusted resource for Black patients, said Dr. Katherine Tossas, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Policy at VCU School of Medicine. Black mothers, for example, are still far more likely than other groups to report mistreatment based on race or cultural background in health care settings.

“In a sense, we fail to recognize that for you to trust me, I have to come across as trustworthy,” she said. Misinformation has also plagued the vaccine rollout — partially fueled, Tossas said, by initial stories over how fast the vaccine was developed (even though mRNA technology dates back more than two decades).

She compared it to the rollout of the HPV vaccine, which initially faltered in the United States after being more heavily marketed for its protection against STIs than its protection against cancer. The COVID-19 vaccine also needs a rebrand, she said, and getting more people comfortable with the shot will likely have a significant impact on the future of the pandemic.