Cavaliers can't complete comeback as Hokies even series

After falling behind big early, the Virginia baseball team brought the tying run to the plate in both the eighth and ninth innings but could not complete the comeback as Virginia Tech held on for a 6-3 victory on Saturday at English Field in the second game of a three-game set.

The Hokies (23-16, 16-13 ACC) built a 6-0 lead over the first three innings, but the Cavaliers (21-20, 12-17 ACC) chipped away in the final third of the game, scoring a run in each of its last three trips to the plate. Virginia left the bases loaded in the eighth and runners were stranded at second and third in the ninth.

Virginia Tech scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the second and then plated three unearned runs all with two outs in the third inning, to account for all of its scoring on the night.

Meanwhile on the mound, Hokies starter Anthony Simonelli kept the Virginia bats at bay. The righthander worked 4.2 perfect innings before surrendering back-to-back two-out hits to Nic Kent and Chris Newell. Simonelli allowed an unearned run over seven innings of work and struck out seven batters.