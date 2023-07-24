Somewhat forgotten amid other alien movies that came out during the 1980s, like E.T., The Thing or Aliens, this charming 1984 romantic sci-fidrama is worth revisiting. It was directed by John Carpenter, who had helmed the gruesome, ultraviolent sci-fihorror classic The Thing a few years earlier and who shows his deftness at switching tones with this PG-rated tale. Jeff Bridges gives a terrific, Best Actor Oscar-nominated alien-trying-to-act-human-but-not-quite perfecting-it performance as a noncorporeal extraterrestrial being who comes to Earth and takes the form of a young widow's (Karen Allen) late husband, seeking her help in getting to a point of departure back to his home world. As in many of these movies, pursuing government agents complicate things, and there is some action in that respect, but the real draw is the interaction between Bridges and Allen.