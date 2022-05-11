CAT: Meet Randy

In the spring of 1973, a young Randy Kirby arrived home from college. Eager to find a summer job, he started working for Greyhound at the Trailways Bus Station. It was then that Randy’s college career ended, and his professional career began. He soon developed a strong commitment to the transportation business. When Trailways and Greyhound merged in the mid-80s, he stayed on to help run the station. Fast forward to 2003: the City of Charlottesville took over operations for the Greyhound bus station. Randy became a customer service supervisor for transit, assisting passengers with route information and fare collection. In 2013, when Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) dissolved their partnership with Greyhound, Randy’s position moved to the Downtown Transit Station (DTS).

Randy was embarking on a new adventure; he now had to learn a new system and would even come in on his days off to train on the bus and learn the routes. When he worked for Greyhound and customers asked him about transit, his response was, “I can get you to California, but I can’t get you across town.” Now working for transit, the tables have turned. Randy can get you around town, but he can no longer get you to California. Several years ago, he was promoted to Transit Supervisor. His day-to-day responsibilities consist of dispatching drivers, assigning routes, and responding to customer inquiries. Randy enjoys coming to work every day and being with his coworkers. The people he works with are dedicated, hard-working, and close-knit. He dislikes using the word “team” because his coworkers mean much more to him: they are family.

One of the joys of working in public transportation is the opportunity to meet new people. At DTS, Randy saw regular riders pass through the doors frequently. He got to know them by name, had great conversations, and developed many friendships. When he is off-duty, people often approach him and say, “Hey, I know you from somewhere.” He responds with, “Well, you must have passed through the Greyhound station or Charlottesville Transit, because that’s where everybody knows me from.” His customers have shown him the utmost kindness during his time at CAT. Some have given him cookies, cakes, and treats; others have even brought in lunch for him and his coworkers.

Because many of his friends say they are much busier being retired than they were during their careers, Randy has decided that he will keep working for a bit longer. To de-stress and unwind from his workday, he and his wife like to “chill” at home. Being homebodies, they enjoy watching movies and reality TV shows together. Though he only sees the rest of his family on special occasions and holidays, he is content with his life. It is full of purpose, happiness, and simplicity. He certainly never thought his summer job all those years ago would turn into a lifelong passion.