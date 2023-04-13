Lovers of all things gardening, decor and floral design met at Caspari on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville for a gardening party to get an early start on Charlottesville’s Historic Garden Week on Thursday evening.

“Gardens in general are just very important to us because flowers are beautiful and they're full of color and they bring joy to people and I really hear exactly that is why we exist,” said Caspari manager Gaea Rich.

Rich says Caspari has been hosting the prelude to Charlottesville Garden Week for at least a decade.

The pièce de résistance of the evening was a collection of porcelain flowers crafted by Samuel Mazy, a ceramicist for over 20 years, who owns and operates a shop for his locations in Paris.

Caspari is one of two locations in the world - its sister location is in Paris, France. Founded in 1945 as a Christmas card shop in Demark, Caspari has branded itself as a supplier of luxury paper goods around the world.

Tickets are on sale at VAGardenWeek.org for this year’s Historic Garden Week events, including tours of Morven, Tillman Garden and Greenhouse and Pavilion Gardens in Charlottesville and Albemarle County from April 16 - 22.