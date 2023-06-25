The audience gathered in the Earl V. Dickinson Theater on Friday night not just to watch, but to also feel the impact of a story that is close to home for many in the commonwealth. A story about a family that had their home taken away nearly a century earlier.

Can’t Feel at Home was shown at the Earl V. Dickinson Theater at the Piedmont Virginia Community College on Friday night, June 23, 2023. Can’t Feel at Home is a play about the displacement of over 600 families in eight-counties of the Blue Ridge Mountains during the 1930’s for the construction of Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park. The play is centered on one of the remaining families to be relocated from their home.

John T. Glick wrote the play in 1998 after hearing stories from patients he was treating that were originally displaced while working as a family physician in Elkton and Shenandoah through the 1980’s and 90’s. With the help of friends Bobby Wolfe, director, and Joe Appleton, co-producer, the play made it to stage at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg in December of 2022. Not long after in January of 2023, John Glick passed away at the age of 70.

“Everything he touched turned to gold,” Wolfe said. Wolfe was a long-time friend of Glick’s and they graduated together from Harrisonburg High School in 1970.

Another friend of Glick’s, Steve Phillips, also performs in the play. Phillips was classmate, medical partner and musician with Glick. Together, they created Glick and Phillips, and musical comedy duo playing satirical songs throughout the Shenandoah Valley and commonwealth of Virginia.

“It feels rewarding doing it for John Glick. I think of John when I do it as it reminds me of him,” Phillips said as he speaks about performing in the play that Glick wrote.