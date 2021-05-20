Last month, a judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit upheld a 2019 decision ruling that two Greene County men are personally liable regarding actions taken by a homeowner’s association in Greene.

Judge Dale Durrer ruled April 23 that evidence from this case shows that probable cause exists that allegedly shows Mayor Gary Lowe and Matthew Brown "violated several Virginia penal statutes, including, without limitation, obtaining money by false pretenses, solicitation/attempt to commit embezzlement and solicitation to enter into a conspiracy to commit embezzlement and money laundering."