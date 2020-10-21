Buzz Calendar for Oct. 22

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
THURSDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Majestic Organ Concert Series: 1 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, (434) 293-8081, free. Wear a mask; social distancing will be maintained.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
The Pollocks: 6-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Rescheduled from Sept. 25.
One Love: A Night of Unity and Reggae: Performers include Greg Ward, iRon Lion, Nick Burgess and Rob Hubbard, 6-9 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, all ages, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.
Paramount Presents: “In Search of Haydn” in HD: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Documentary Filmmaking Workshop with Ty Cooper: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.
South Canal Street: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Spread Out! A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase: With headliner Nick Deez and Big Tom Anderson, Kim Villamera and Liz Carr, hosted by Heather Kilburn, 7:30-9:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance, reservations recommended. Wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Inclement weather postpones event.
Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep with Scuffletown: Noon to 6 p.m., music from 1 to 5 p.m., Over the Top Chef food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Disney’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Jon Spear Band: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Dropping Julia: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Halloween Trivia Night with Brandon the Trivia Guy: New weekly event, 6-7:30 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Costumes encouraged
WEDNESDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Art House Series — “Through a Glass Darkly”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.
Shine & Dine Wednesdays with live music: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
This calendar includes live performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.
