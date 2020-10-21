Buzz Calendar for Oct. 22

Jon Spear Band: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Dropping Julia: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Halloween Trivia Night with Brandon the Trivia Guy: New weekly event, 6-7:30 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Costumes encouraged

WEDNESDAY

ROCK AND MORE

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Art House Series — “Through a Glass Darkly”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 youths.

Shine & Dine Wednesdays with live music: 5-8 p.m. Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

This calendar includes live performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.

