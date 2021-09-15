Buzz Bites: Wines, pumpkins, apples and more for early fall

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with a new fall collection of pumpkin and apple flavors.
Starting Tuesday, Bonefish Grill will be serving grilled swordfish and pumpkin ravioli, a pumpkin lava cake and a fresh apple martini. The cocktail is made from fresh apples that have been infused in vodka for three days; a touch of honey and some cinnamon offer a finishing touch. Learn more at bonefishgrill.com.
At Merrie MillMerrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick will have a Harvest Party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s an opportunity to check out the new vineyard and tasting room at the vineyard founded by Guy and Elizabeth Pelly and learn about the upcoming first vintage. There will be live music, and a food truck will be there.
The tasting room, designed by Jenn Grandchamp of Kemble Interiors, has two copper bars and a lofted interior.
Tickets are $40; each one includes two glasses of wine per guest. For details and reservations, go to merriemillfarm.com or dial (434) 365-3006.
Honors for Albemarle CiderWorksAlbemarle CiderWorks picked up a trove of medals at the 2021 Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition — three gold medals, five silvers and one bronze.
The haul includes a first-place Best in Class gold for 1817, a heritage cider made from a dry blend of Hewes Crab, Harrison and Winesap apples. Cidermaker Chuck Shelton found inspiration in a recipe he found in an 1817 book. Heritage ciders are made primarily from multi-use or cider-specific apples with wild or crab apples.
Pick your own chestnutsVirginia Chestnuts in Shipman is offering opportunities to pick chestnuts in person starting Sept. 24 that will observe proper physical distancing for COVID-19 safety precautions. People also can sign up for private “pick your own” visits. If you’d prefer, it’s also possible to pick up pre-picked chestnuts.
Mark your calendars for the pick-your-own days: Sept. 24, 25 and 26; Oct. 2 and 3; and Oct. 9 and 10.
Founders David and Kim Bryant will be starting their Chestnut School program on Oct. 30. The first half of the day is classroom training in planning, implementation, growing and harvesting; the second half takes place out in the orchard for up-close learning about orchard floor management, tree health, pruning and insect control.
Get all the particulars online at virginiachestnuts.com.