Buzz Bites: Wines, pumpkins, apples and more for early fall

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with a new fall collection of pumpkin and apple flavors.

Starting Tuesday, Bonefish Grill will be serving grilled swordfish and pumpkin ravioli, a pumpkin lava cake and a fresh apple martini. The cocktail is made from fresh apples that have been infused in vodka for three days; a touch of honey and some cinnamon offer a finishing touch. Learn more at bonefishgrill.com.

At Merrie MillMerrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick will have a Harvest Party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s an opportunity to check out the new vineyard and tasting room at the vineyard founded by Guy and Elizabeth Pelly and learn about the upcoming first vintage. There will be live music, and a food truck will be there.

The tasting room, designed by Jenn Grandchamp of Kemble Interiors, has two copper bars and a lofted interior.

Tickets are $40; each one includes two glasses of wine per guest. For details and reservations, go to merriemillfarm.com or dial (434) 365-3006.

Honors for Albemarle CiderWorksAlbemarle CiderWorks picked up a trove of medals at the 2021 Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition — three gold medals, five silvers and one bronze.