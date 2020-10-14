Buzz Bites: Winery sells -- and so does a community-minded sandwich

Glass House Winery in Free Union is under new ownership, but its traditions of fine wine, handmade chocolates and live music will continue.

Glass House’s founders, Jeff and Michelle Sanders, have sold the winery and the Glass House B&B to Richmond’s Jay Smith.

Fans of the winery’s musical evenings can keep an ear out for the new ownership’s own talents. The Smiths are a musical family of singers and instrumentalists.

Smith’s son Taylor is a dentist with Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry; his wife, Courtney, a fellow Wahoo, is a hand therapist at Spectrum Therapy. Smith’s daughter Jessica is an ophthalmic assistant and refractive service coordinator at the University of Virginia Department of Ophthalmology.

Glass House Winery gets its name from not only 15 acres of vines, but also the glass-walled tropical conservatory that’s home to Jeff Sanders’ plants. Michelle Sanders launched the tradition of handmade chocolates. Plans are for keeping the staff, the wine program, the chocolates and the music schedule in place. Learn more at glasshousewinery.com, where you also can learn all about the pandemic precautions in place before you head out, or dial the tasting room at (434) 975-0094.