Buzz Bites: New local brews, and a final golden September day

This week’s Buzz Bites will explore new locally created beers with wild-game lovers and gamers in mind.

At Devils Backbone Devils Backbone Brewing Company is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to launch the Eight Point Blaze Orange IPA Pack.

Keep an eye out for QR codes on store signage to win such prizes as a two-night stay at Devils Backbone’s Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows or a Virginia hunting license that’s good for a lifetime.

Devils Backbone also plans to donate $1 from each barrel of beer and cocktails sold to a number of environmental conservation groups. The Department of Wildlife Resources is among the beneficiaries.

At Champion

Champion Brewing Company has unveiled the first in a series of six Catan X Champion beers to honor the internationally enjoyed multiplayer board game. Field Harvest Wheat Ale is the first brew of the six.

Champion will be releasing these limited-run beers over the next 12 months, and each will pay homage to a different terrain within the game’s universe.