Buzz Bites: New local brews, and a final golden September day

This week’s Buzz Bites will explore new locally created beers with wild-game lovers and gamers in mind.
At Devils Backbone Devils Backbone Brewing Company is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to launch the Eight Point Blaze Orange IPA Pack.
Keep an eye out for QR codes on store signage to win such prizes as a two-night stay at Devils Backbone’s Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows or a Virginia hunting license that’s good for a lifetime.
Devils Backbone also plans to donate $1 from each barrel of beer and cocktails sold to a number of environmental conservation groups. The Department of Wildlife Resources is among the beneficiaries.
At Champion
Champion Brewing Company has unveiled the first in a series of six Catan X Champion beers to honor the internationally enjoyed multiplayer board game. Field Harvest Wheat Ale is the first brew of the six.
Champion will be releasing these limited-run beers over the next 12 months, and each will pay homage to a different terrain within the game’s universe.
A share of the proceeds from Field Harvest Wheat Ale and the other Catan brews will be donated to Waterboys, sponsored by the Chris Long Foundation.
Waterboys unites NFL and NBA players and their fans to raise money to provide clean drinking water for people around the world.
At Mudhouse
Mudhouse Coffee Roasters turned all of its locations gold during September in honor of 13-year-old cancer warrior Macie Sprouse. She is in remission after fighting very high-risk Pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia without CNS involvement since 2018.
Mudhouse also is teaming up with Bluebird Bookstop, a pop-up bookshop within the Crozet Mudhouse, to provide baskets to her and to a Crozet child who also is in remission. Each basket contains a bag of coffee, a $15 Mudhouse card, a three-month subscription to Bluebird’s monthly book club and an item from Bluebird. Find out more at mudhouse.com and bluebirdbookstop.com.
At DuCard
Master chocolatier Ann Czaja is returning to DuCard Vineyards in Etlan to lead a Chocolate & Wine Pairing program from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday on the patio. While you sample a flight of a premium line of chocolates, you’ll learn which DuCard wine best complements each, and why.
Head to ducardvineyards.com to make reservations for the event, which is $69. Wine Club members don’t get a price break for this one.