Buzz Bites: Music and food trucks, doughnut makeup and a wine cruise

This week’s Buzz Bites dives into the return of a vineyard music series, a new makeup collection for doughnut fans and a wine cruise.

At Keswick VineyardsKeswick Vineyards’ Saturday series of music and food trucks is back. Head to the outdoor courtyard or the new tent from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to hear Matt Johnson perform and grab a slice from the Philosopher’s Stone Pizza food truck.

Coming up on April 16 will be Matty Metcalfe and Popitos Pizza food truck. Jason Burke will be on hand April 23 — sadly, without a food truck — and April 30 brings Josh Davidson and Legaci Eats food truck.

It’s also possible to register for walking tours through the vineyard with winemaker Stephen Barnard to be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 24. The event is $40 per person; Wine Club members get in for $30. Be sure to dress for the weather and wear sturdy, comfortable shoes. For tickets and details, go to keswickvine yards.com.

From Dunkin’Doughnut fans can start the morning with more than a bite of carb heaven. Face the day with the limited-edition e.l.f. Cosmetics collection from elfcosmetics.com and ulta.com.

The Dunkin’ Dozen is a collection of 12 eyeshadow shades inspired by doughnuts, including Boston Kreme, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles. It’s $16.

Donut Forget Putty Primer, offered for $12, is a pre-makeup primer with a sweet doughnut fragrance.

Coffee Lip Scrub exfoliates lips for $6 with a coffee flavor so you can try the Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set for $12. There’s also a doughnut-inspired makeup application sponge; a five-piece collection serves up all the treats for $75.

From DuCardThis one’s not actually at DuCard Vineyards, however; the DuCard Wine Cruise will head to Maine in October. The eight-day, seven-night cruise on a 200-passenger ship from Pearl Cruise Lines will take wine fans to New England for fall foliage, lobster, whale watching and a national park visit.

Passengers will be able to take part in wine receptions, seminars and other events featuring DuCard wines. You’ll need to book through the winery’s designated travel agent, so go to ducardvine yards.com for all the details.

At Firehouse SubsEd Price, owner and operator of Charlottesville’s Firehouse Subs, has received an Axe Award for Mid-Atlantic Franchisee of the Year.

Among Price’s achievements: landing a $27,000 grant to help the Charlottesville Fire Department buy bunker gear and PPE for pandemic safety. He also has donated thousands of free meals during the pandemic to testing clinics and vaccination events.

