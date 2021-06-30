Buzz Bites: Monticello Wine Trail welcomes a new president

Although most folks are hoping for, or looking forward to, a day off for the Independence Day holiday, this week’s Buzz Bites salutes a winemaker who’s adding a new role to his responsibilities.
Stephen Barnard starts work as president of the Monticello Wine Trail on Thursday. He has served on the wine association’s Board of Directors in the past.
The Monticello Wine Trail is part of the Jeffersonian Wine Grape Growers Society, which includes 40 vineyards in the Monticello American Viticultural Area; your favorite wineries in Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson and Orange counties are in the mix. Find out more at monticellowinetrail.com.
At Revalation VineyardsIf you love wine and books, this one’s a no-brainer. The Literacy Council of Madison County will benefit from a weekend-launching afternoon and evening of wine at Revalation Vineyards in Madison County. The event takes place from 3 p.m. Friday until sunset, and 10% of the day’s proceeds will help the organization provide adult and family education services.
Think for a minute about all your favorite activities, and consider how many simple pleasures would be off the table if you were unable to read. Then offer a quiet toast to all the hard-working folks who are determined to learn. To get more information about the monthly fundraiser, go to revalationvineyards.com.
At Bonefish GrillBonefish Grill is focusing on a New England tradition this Independence Day: the lobster roll. The Lobster & Shrimp Roll features lobster and shrimp tossed in Bang Bang sauce that’s served on a toasted baguette.
Through Wednesday, it can be ordered as part of a Family Bundle meal. The $49.99 package deal includes a choice of salad cookies and fresh bread and can be ordered as a carry-out or dine-in deal with your favorite people. It’s possible to order it online at order.bonefishgrill.com.
At Graves’ Mountain Farm Before you start planning a July 4 menu, think about how much easier it would be to let the folks at Graves’ Mountain take care of the cooking this year. If you’re heading to the Syria resort to catch Madison County’s fireworks display, you will have two different options for filling up before the festivities.
The picnic menu will be available at the Sycamore Picnic Pavilion starting at 4 p.m., and options will include hot dogs, funnel cakes, doughnuts, pork rinds, pork barbecue, chicken tenders, fries, kettle corn and ice cream.
If you’d prefer the buffet dinner, make reservations at the Farm Restaurant, which will serve up all-you-can-eat favorites from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Make a day of it by listening to the music of South Canal Street and taking the youngsters for pony rides; both will be available between 4 and 8 p.m. Don’t forget to make sure your lawn chairs are in the car. And be sure to bring a little extra cash with you, because the Madison Volunteer Fire Department and Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad members and friends who’ll find you a good parking space will be accepting donations.
Plan to stick around for the fireworks, which will begin at about 9 to 9:15 p.m. All the details are at gravesmountain.com.
At Keswick VineyardsSpeaking of Independence Day, don’t forget that Tara Mills Band will be performing for Reds, Whites and Bluegrass at Keswick Vineyards this year. The fun is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Plan on spending your lunch hour there, and you’ll find Martin’s Grill, Popitos Pizza and BlackJack Soul Food waiting for you.
To learn more about the rain-or-shine event, dial (434) 244-3341, Ext. 105. You won’t need to make reservations, but it’s still a good idea to drop by the website at keswickvineyards.com and familiarize yourself with the COVID-19 safety precautions.
And while you’re on the website, check out the latest Tasting Tuesday Virtual Wine Chats entry; this coming Tuesday serves up Cardinal Point Aubaine Chardonnay with special guest Tim Gorman.
At Dunkin’If you prefer your coffee cold, Dunkin’ is serving a variety of new coffee drinks this summer, including Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte. Medium-sized iced and hot Sunrise Batch Coffees are $2 through July 20. Get all the particulars at dunkindonuts.com.