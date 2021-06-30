Buzz Bites: Monticello Wine Trail welcomes a new president

At Bonefish GrillBonefish Grill is focusing on a New England tradition this Independence Day: the lobster roll. The Lobster & Shrimp Roll features lobster and shrimp tossed in Bang Bang sauce that’s served on a toasted baguette.

Through Wednesday, it can be ordered as part of a Family Bundle meal. The $49.99 package deal includes a choice of salad cookies and fresh bread and can be ordered as a carry-out or dine-in deal with your favorite people. It’s possible to order it online at order.bonefishgrill.com.

At Graves’ Mountain Farm Before you start planning a July 4 menu, think about how much easier it would be to let the folks at Graves’ Mountain take care of the cooking this year. If you’re heading to the Syria resort to catch Madison County’s fireworks display, you will have two different options for filling up before the festivities.

The picnic menu will be available at the Sycamore Picnic Pavilion starting at 4 p.m., and options will include hot dogs, funnel cakes, doughnuts, pork rinds, pork barbecue, chicken tenders, fries, kettle corn and ice cream.

If you’d prefer the buffet dinner, make reservations at the Farm Restaurant, which will serve up all-you-can-eat favorites from 5 to 8:30 p.m.