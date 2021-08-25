Buzz Bites: In case you're wondering which beer to pair with mayonnaise

This week’s Buzz Bites sets the table for a collaboration between Champion Brewing Company and the folks who bring us Duke’s Mayonnaise.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, beerChampion has created Family Recipe, a new Vienna-style lager, to complement the perennially popular BLT sandwich. The new brew, which features Vienna malt, Magnum and Saaz hops, is available at Champion’s breweries and eateries, and it’s being distributed across Virginia and North Carolina.
Eugenia Duke, the founder of Duke’s Mayonnaise, developed her classic recipe in 1917 in Greenville, South Carolina, and the brand still relies on it.
Hop to itSpeaking of beer, it’s time once more to pick the hops at Blue Mountain Brewery. The annual Community Hop Harvest is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Each volunteers who fills a case box with hops will get lunch for free. Greg Ward will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Find out more at bluemountainbrewery.com.
Classes at Red Pump KitchenRed Pump Kitchen will launch a monthly cooking school class from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 with its “Knead to Know Gnocchi Cooking Class.” Here’s your chance to learning the finer points of creating the gnocchi you love.
Coming up in the series will be “Pizza 101 Cooking Class” on Oct. 27, “Perfecting Chicken Parm Cooking Class” on Nov. 10 and “Cocktails and Canapés Cooking Class” on Dec. 1.
Each class is $95, plus tax, and comes with wine, a cooking demo and dinner. Make your reservations through RESY at resy.com. You’ll want to book soon, as each class is limited to eight participants.
Keep in mind that the restaurant will open for the cooking classes and private special events, but it otherwise remains temporarily closed. Get all the details at redpumpkitchen.com.
Voting has begunFans have until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 13 to vote for USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, in which Lovingston’s own Virginia Distillery Company is up for Best Craft Whiskey Distillery for the second consecutive year. Virginia Distullery and 19 other distilleries are in the running for the award.
The winners will be announced on Sept 24.
To cast your vote, head to https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-craft-whiskey-distillery-2021/. To learn more about the distillery and its creations, go to vadistillery. com.