Buzz Bites: In case you're wondering which beer to pair with mayonnaise

This week’s Buzz Bites sets the table for a collaboration between Champion Brewing Company and the folks who bring us Duke’s Mayonnaise.

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, beerChampion has created Family Recipe, a new Vienna-style lager, to complement the perennially popular BLT sandwich. The new brew, which features Vienna malt, Magnum and Saaz hops, is available at Champion’s breweries and eateries, and it’s being distributed across Virginia and North Carolina.

Eugenia Duke, the founder of Duke’s Mayonnaise, developed her classic recipe in 1917 in Greenville, South Carolina, and the brand still relies on it.

Hop to itSpeaking of beer, it’s time once more to pick the hops at Blue Mountain Brewery. The annual Community Hop Harvest is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Each volunteers who fills a case box with hops will get lunch for free. Greg Ward will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Find out more at bluemountainbrewery.com.

Classes at Red Pump KitchenRed Pump Kitchen will launch a monthly cooking school class from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 with its “Knead to Know Gnocchi Cooking Class.” Here’s your chance to learning the finer points of creating the gnocchi you love.