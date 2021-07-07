Buzz Bites: Catch coastal cocktail dinner before it sells out

This week’s Buzz Bites looks ahead to Good Vibrations, which is Broadcloth’s upcoming coastal cocktail dinner on July 16 and 17.
The Wool Factory’s elegant dining space will invite diners to take a trip through the flavors of coastal communities. Executive Chef Tucker Yoder is preparing a five-course paired menu, and bartender Casey Robinson is creating the beach-inspired cocktails featuring Diageo Spirits to pair with them.
The theme dinner is $160 per person, and tickets are getting snapped up quickly. Tickets include five courses paired with cocktails, gratuity and tax. Make reservations through Resy.com; for information, go to thewoolfactory.com.
At Prince MichelPrince Michel Vineyard & Winery in Leon will present a Winemaker Barrel Tasting event at 11:30 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s free for Wine Club members; guests pay $35, but they can get in for free, too, if they sign up. To attend the barrel tasting, make reservations at Eventbrite.
Also on tap for Saturday is the Annual Wine & Brew Club BBQ. The noon-to-5 p.m. event is designed to be a thank-you for the customers who support the winery throughout the year. It’s free for members; guests who’d like to eat can do so for $15. Be sure to make reservations.
For details, go to princemichel.com.
Food bank turns 40Parts of the pandemic may seem to be over, but need remains with us. Many people still have not found new jobs to replace the ones they lost during the pandemic.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is turning 40 at a time when the need for nourishing food is greater than ever. and new community food and fund drives will help it bring food to more families.
A new annual events will be launched in August to help bring attention to the needs neighbors are facing. The inaugural Unity in Community Food and Fund Drive is scheduled for Aug. 7 to 14, and it’s not too soon to stop by brafb.org to find out how to help. Up to $40,000 in financial gifts donated that week will be matched, too, thanks to a thoughtful donor. Blue Ridge Area Food Bank locations will be collecting donations of food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14.
Founded in 1981, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank uses distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona to serve 25 counties and eight cities. To look at the scope of hunger in human terms, the food bank helps 122,406 people each month on average.
Community outreachIf it’s Wednesday, it’s Community Tap Night at James River Brewery in Scottsville. Nonprofit organizations can collect as much as 20% of gross sales for the day, so contact the brewery soon to find out how your group can participate. Send email to info@jrbrewery.com to get all the particulars.