Buzz Bites: Catch coastal cocktail dinner before it sells out

Food bank turns 40Parts of the pandemic may seem to be over, but need remains with us. Many people still have not found new jobs to replace the ones they lost during the pandemic.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is turning 40 at a time when the need for nourishing food is greater than ever. and new community food and fund drives will help it bring food to more families.

A new annual events will be launched in August to help bring attention to the needs neighbors are facing. The inaugural Unity in Community Food and Fund Drive is scheduled for Aug. 7 to 14, and it’s not too soon to stop by brafb.org to find out how to help. Up to $40,000 in financial gifts donated that week will be matched, too, thanks to a thoughtful donor. Blue Ridge Area Food Bank locations will be collecting donations of food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14.

Founded in 1981, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank uses distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona to serve 25 counties and eight cities. To look at the scope of hunger in human terms, the food bank helps 122,406 people each month on average.