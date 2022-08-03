Buzz Bites: Bouquets to fight hunger? This bud's for you

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a student-run nonprofit’s program to team up with Giant Food to turn floral bouquet purchases into meals for neighbors.

During August, On Reserve and Giant Food will be teaming up to fight food insecurity. For each purchase of a Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet at Charlottesville’s Giant Food, $1 will go to On Reserve, which will use 100% of the donations to provide meals.

On Reserve is a nonprofit run by University of Virginia students. It teams up with restaurants, grocery stores and charitable organizations to help fight food insecurity in the greater Charlottesville area. On Reserve uses meal vouchers that diners can redeem at local restaurants, including Pearl Island and Brew Bike. Customers can help buy asking for additional menu items to be put “on reserve” so they can be provided to people in need.

Be sure to look for the purple hanging tag on your Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet, and be thinking if there’s someone in your life who could use an ear-to-ear smile from a gift of fragrant flowers. You’ll find yourself going back for another.

At DuCardPlan ahead for the Farm to Table Harvest Dinner, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at DuCard Vineyards.

Madison Extension Agent Brad Jarvis will be preparing the dinner with students in the local 4-H program. 4-H is one of the farming organizations slated to receive proceeds from the special event.

The fresh ingredients for the four-course meal will be sourced locally, and wines will be available by the glass and bottle. Staff members will be ready to help you choose the right wine to pair with your meal.

The meal is $75 per person, plus a20% service charge. Seating is limited, so make your reservations soon at ducard vineyards.com.