Buzz Bites: Beer & Ballet is back; celebrate with plies and pilsner

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a toast to Charlottesville Ballet’s 15th season.

At Champion Brewing CompanyHead to Champion on Saturday for “Beer & Ballet,” which will offer performances at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Dancers from Charlottesville Ballet will be performing, and there will be plenty of craft beer and local food.

Keep an eye out for the new Charlottesville Ballet pint glass, which will work for whatever your favorite beverage happens to be.

Admission is free. Part of the proceeds from food and beverage sales will benefit the ballet company. Also great: It’s fine to bring your dog. Head to charlottesville ballet.org for details and reservations.

While you’re there, take a glance at upcoming events in the 15th season, which will begin with live performances of “The Nutcracker” at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, “Class with Clara in Culpeper” at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center and “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 17 and 18 at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

If you’d rather enjoy visions of sugarplums from home, “The Nutcracker: On Demand,” filled with footage from past Charlottesville Ballet performances, can be streamed from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2, 2023, on a pay-what-you-can basis. “Class with Clara @Home” is set for 4 p.m. Dec. 28; keep it in mind for dance fans ages 3 to 8 for school holiday break fun.

From Barboursville VineyardsBarboursville Vineyards has crafted a limited-release bottling of Comus Virginicus, a wine honoring Virginia agriculture that pays homage to Virginia’s beloved dogwood trees and flowers while providing some donations to the state foundations of Virginia FFA and Virginia 4-H.

Created in collaboration with Suzanne S. Youngkin, Virginia’s first lady, it’s being released as part of the 34th annual Virginia Wine Month. Luca Paschina, Barboursville’s winemaker, and his team produced 199 cases.

Comus Virginicus is a Bordeaux-style red blend that’s 57% Merlot, 28.5% Cabernet Franc and 14.5% Petit Verdot. All were grown on the estate at Barboursville Vineyards.

Order the wine online through Virginia ABC or Barboursville Vineyards. To learn more, go to www.virginiawine.org/pages/cv.

At McDonald’sIt’s true: McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin will be back in the building as part of the Halloween Happy Meal. McDonald’s will bring back its Halloween Pails starting Tuesday.

The fan favorites are back through Oct. 31, or while supplies last, so make plans to scare one up soon.