Buzz Bites: Award-winning spirits, healthy school meals and local products

At Great HarvestGreat Harvest Bread Café is teaming up with several local companies to make local products formerly found only at farmers markets available at the café. Popitos Pizza is rolling pizza dough at Great Harvest and serving wood-fired pizzas weekly. Homestead Oven is baking gluten-free sourdough breads. Nona’s Sauce is being served with the Scratch Pasta. Herberts, a wine jelly made in Palmyra with Virginia wines, is available, as is Jam According to Daniel.