Buzz Bites: Award-winning spirits, healthy school meals and local products

This week’s Buzz Bites focuses on local spirits, healthy school lunches and homegrown companies.
At Virginia DistilleryThe Courage & Conviction line of American single-malt whiskies at Virginia Distillery Company have brought home some more top awards and ratings.
At the Ultimate Spirits challenge, a New York-based competition, Courage & Conviction and Conviction Cuvée Cask were finalists for the Chairman’s Trophy. Courage & Conviction was selected as one of the top 100 products of the year.
At the L.A. Spirits Awards, Courage & Conviction won a gold medal and Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask won platinum.
Tasting Panel Magazine awarded 94 points to Courage & Conviction Cuvée Cask, 92 points to Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask and 93 points to Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask.
Healthy School MealsCharlottesville City Schools received top honors in the Healthy School Meals category of the 2021 Virginia School Board Association’s Food for Thought Competition. Charlottesville won the category for school divisions of 10,000 or fewer pupils. Carlton Jones, coordinator of nutrition for the school division, accepted the award during a virtual ceremony.
Creating healthier meals for city students includes commitments to purchase local ingredients and cook from scratch when possible.
At Great HarvestGreat Harvest Bread Café is teaming up with several local companies to make local products formerly found only at farmers markets available at the café. Popitos Pizza is rolling pizza dough at Great Harvest and serving wood-fired pizzas weekly. Homestead Oven is baking gluten-free sourdough breads. Nona’s Sauce is being served with the Scratch Pasta. Herberts, a wine jelly made in Palmyra with Virginia wines, is available, as is Jam According to Daniel.
At Farm Aid 2021Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will perform Sept. 25 at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. Tickets are on sale at farmaid.org.
If you spend $50 at Blenheim Vineyards, you can receive a free, unreleased copy of Matthews’ and Reynolds’ “Painted Series, Volume Eight.” Ten copies are signed by Matthews. Get all the details at blenheimvineyards.com.