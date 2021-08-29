Virginia workplace safety regulators agree to let businesses follow CDC pandemic guidelines

RICHMOND — The state board that oversees workplace pandemic safety rules recently agreed to a slate of revisions, approving new language that will allow businesses to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in lieu of state regulations.

The change was recommended by Gov. Ralph Northam at the urging of the business community and opposed by many worker advocates.

“The science has outpaced Virginia’s permanent standard throughout the pandemic,” said Nicole Riley, director of the Virginia chapter of the National Federation for Independent Business. She said she was speaking on behalf of the Virginia Business Coalition, which represents 34 business associations throughout the state. “We do continue to believe that a static, one-size-fits-all recommendation doesn’t fit.”

Virginia was the first state in the country to institute workplace safety rules last summer. The rules give state inspectors the authority to investigate and discipline businesses that fail to take steps to protect their employees from COVID-19. The move came after national labor groups unsuccessfully pushed the Trump administration to adopt a federal standard.