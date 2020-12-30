Virginia National Bank to purchase Fauquier Bank

Virginia National Bank, Charlottesville’s main locally based commercial bank, is planning to purchase a Northern Virginia bank.

The bank has submitted an application with the Comptroller of the Currency to purchase The Fauquier Bank, according to a public notice published in The Daily Progress.

The all-stock deal is valued at about $61.73 million, according to the application. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

The purchase will add 11 branches of Virginia National Bank in Fauquier and Prince William counties and create a combined entity with more than $1.6 billion in assets. The combined company will also have $1.4 billion in total deposits, $1.3 billion and loans and more than $1 billion in assets under management.

Virginia National shareholders have been exploring a sale or merger since at least 2014.

The application says that Virginia National and Fauquier started discussing the merger in summer 2019.

The Fauquier Bank is headquartered in Warrenton. It was originally chartered in 1902.