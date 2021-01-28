Virginia makes its COVID-19 workplace safety regulations permanent

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration says it’s approved a permanent version of its COVID-19 workplace safety rules, which mandates employers implement pandemic precautions such as social distancing and masks.

Virginia was the first state in the country to implement emergency workplace regulations addressing COVID-19, which went into effect in July and were set to expire at the end of this month.

“While the end of this pandemic is finally in sight, the virus is still spreading, including several highly contagious variants, and now is not the time to let up on preventative measures,” Northam said in a statement.

The standards will remain in place at least until the end of the pandemic, at which point the state’s Safety and Health Codes Board would reconvene to determine whether they’re still necessary.

The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry has fielded more than 13,000 workplace complaints related to COVID-19, most of which the department says were resolved through informal investigations and voluntary compliance.