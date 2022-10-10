United Way of Greater Charlottesville and Minority Business Alliance award grants

United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce have announced 10 local businesses as recipients of the groups' 2022 Minority Enterprise Grants.

The grant winners are A Seat at the Table Events, Pearl Island Foods, Forezee Marketing Solutions, SteppeMedia, Sisters Who Care, SVN7VII Brand, Wright Group Counseling, Second Serve Tennis, Vanda Lee, and Allens Scottish Shortbread.

Each business received a $5,000 grant that will be used to grow their businesses. This is the third time since 2020 that minority-owned businesses in the Greater Charlottesville area will receive grants through a partnership between United Way and the Minority Business Alliance.

“The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce are committed to addressing historical inequities for minority businesses in our community, most glaringly to access capital,” said Ravi Respeto, United Way of Greater Charlottesville’s president and CEO. “We’re proud to continue to partner with the [Alliance] to invest in minority entrepreneurship in the region and adequately allocate sufficient resources to help them grow and thrive.”

“This set of grants is the amazing fruition of a continued and beautiful partnership between United Way and the Chamber Minority Business Alliance that continues to provide new access to capital for minority entrepreneurs,” said Alliance treasurer Alex Urpí.

The winning businesses had to be majority owned by one or more Black, Asian, Hispanic, or Native American people with no more than 50 employees and a yearly net income of less than $100,000. They must also have been members of the Alliance.