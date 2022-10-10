 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

United Way of Greater Charlottesville and Minority Business Alliance award grants

  • 0
Minority Business Alliance

United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce have announced 10 local businesses as recipients of the groups' 2022 Minority Enterprise Grants.

The grant winners are A Seat at the Table Events, Pearl Island Foods, Forezee Marketing Solutions, SteppeMedia, Sisters Who Care, SVN7VII Brand, Wright Group Counseling, Second Serve Tennis, Vanda Lee, and Allens Scottish Shortbread.

Each business received a $5,000 grant that will be used to grow their businesses. This is the third time since 2020 that minority-owned businesses in the Greater Charlottesville area will receive grants through a partnership between United Way and the Minority Business Alliance.

“The United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Minority Business Alliance of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce are committed to addressing historical inequities for minority businesses in our community, most glaringly to access capital,” said Ravi Respeto, United Way of Greater Charlottesville’s president and CEO. “We’re proud to continue to partner with the [Alliance] to invest in minority entrepreneurship in the region and adequately allocate sufficient resources to help them grow and thrive.”

People are also reading…

“This set of grants is the amazing fruition of a continued and beautiful partnership between United Way and the Chamber Minority Business Alliance that continues to provide new access to capital for minority entrepreneurs,” said Alliance treasurer Alex Urpí.

The winning businesses had to be majority owned by one or more Black, Asian, Hispanic, or Native American people with no more than 50 employees and a yearly net income of less than $100,000. They must also have been members of the Alliance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert