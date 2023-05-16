The Charlottesville City Council appears on its way to overturning a ruling by its Board of Architectural Review and will instead let a developer demolish the aptly named Stone House near the University of Virginia. The effort stopped short of a vote at Monday's council meeting, but a majority of the five-member body seemed eager to see a massive new student complex and felt stymied only by the legal language to make it happen.

"We're headed in a direction, but we need to get it right," said Mayor Lloyd Snook, as he deferred the matter to the next meeting.

Although its address is 104 Stadium Road, the house in question stands where Emmet Street bends and becomes Jefferson Park Avenue, just across from UVa's Central Grounds. The developer's attorney said the replacement will be worth the loss.

"Our clients have an exceptional proposal," lawyer Valerie Long told the city council. "It would be a gateway project in a supremely appropriate location for high-density residential housing."

Long suggested the main reason the site got named an IPP, an “Individually Protected Property,” under the city's historic ordinance emerged over a decade ago in a deal that stemmed from some neighbors who relished the idea that the property next door, 409 Stadium Road, might remain building-free.

"It was all about keeping 409 vacant and limiting more housing," said Long.

In an interview on Tuesday, the man who manages those properties on behalf of their beneficial owner, Management Services Corporation, confirmed that explanation.

Rick Jones, MSC's vice-chair, said that when the city council sold an MSC-affiliated company the quarter-acre lot known as 409 Stadium in 2011, city officials tried to calm neighbors both with his promise to leave the land at 409 open and with his willingness to accept an IPP designation at the Stone House next door. But the area, he says, has become too vital.

"We're just hypocrites," said Jones.

For an undisclosed sum, those 3 acres might be soon sold to Subtext, a St. Louis-based real estate development company. The firm showed City Council images of a massive student-oriented apartment complex that would replace eight buildings including the Woodrow Apartments.

"What is the highest and best use of that corner?" asked Jones. "I guess you could say housing."

At the council meeting, Snook said the proposal meshes with the city's policy of encouraging density in student areas.

"We've fairly clearly said, and I think that the market fairly clearly understands," said Snook, "that this is probably one of the most effective ways to provide a fair amount of student housing without disrupting a whole lot of other neighborhoods."

Snook said that Charlottesville City Schools officials already have evidence of such a dynamic, because they saw school enrollment numbers in UVa-area neighborhoods spike after UVa students moved out of them and into the behemoth apartment complexes on West Main Street.

"When students moved out of those neighborhoods, Fifeville and 10th & Page primarily, and into the Standard and the Flats or whatever they were called," said Snook, "about 2,500 more people moved back in."

As for the Stone House, it's a story-and-a-half, Tudor-style residence built in 1927 for Malcolm MacLeod, a UVa professor and friend to Edward R. Stettinius Jr. The latter man served as secretary of state under President Franklin D. Roosevelt and helped launch the United Nations.

While Stettinius was said to be a frequent visitor to the home, the connection wasn't sufficiently strong to get the house added to either the Virginia Landmarks Register or the National Register of Historic Places, according to Mark McConnel, a UVA- and MIT-educated architect who spoke Monday as a consultant to the developer.

"It's a nice old house, but there are a lot of nice old houses across the street," McConnel told the council.

McConnel noted and Snook agreed that the house seems divorced from the neighborhood by the large streets that pass it.

"I went out to the site, and what struck me was how completely isolated that building was from anything that is a single-family use," said Snook. "It's not connected in any way to any property that's got any architectural significance."

Even the chair of the Board of Architectural Review, Breck Gastinger, declined to give an impassioned plea for the house, although he did tell the city council about his board's 6-0 vote.

"For us, this was very straightforward," said Gastinger. "City Council gave us a mandate to protect that property."

Gastinger said that the BAR now wants to ensure that the doomed structure will be thoroughly documented and that any demolition must wait until there's an approved replacement.

"The last thing we'd like this to turn into is a parking lot for the next 15-20 years if something went south on the project," said Gastinger.

The only city councilor to pronounce himself "unconvinced" by the need to demolish was Michael Payne.

"I'm unsure just because an IPP wouldn't be on the state or national registry list that therefore's there's no merit to preserving it," said Payne.

Although Jones at MSC seems to be cramming company coffers with money if this deal goes through, he suggests it's a bittersweet bargain because he and MSC Principal Doug Caton extensively restored the house after acquiring in a dilapidated state in 2008.

"I would hate to see it go, because I put a lot of myself in it, and so did Doug," said Jones. "I would prefer that they find a way to keep it and move it."

However, Long told the city council that discussions with the Dominion Energy found that moving the structure and dealing with both above- and below-ground wiring systems would cost "millions and millions of dollars."

Snook said the city council would likely vote on the issue on June 5.