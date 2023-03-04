Rebecca’s Natural Food, the longest-tenured tenant at Charlottesville’s Barracks Road Shopping Center, is up for sale.

“It’s been a huge success for 35 years, a success in the sense of serving the community, lots of customers and people at the store,” founder and owner Norman Dill told The Daily Progress. “But I’m planning on retiring one of these days, and we’re looking to find someone who can continue the store.”

Before he retires, the 69-year-old said he wants to find the right someone, not just anyone, to buy the business, which sells a variety of health foods, supplements and natural products. That right someone would bring a combination of innovation and care to the store he named after his daughter in 1987.

“We have some long-term employees, and we really want to make sure they’re taken care of well,” he said. “But there’s also room for growth. Obviously, I can’t control it once I’m not in charge. It just makes sense. There’s room to try new things: having more talks, having more specialized services for other health products and other healthy activities.”

Dill said his successor could also lead Rebecca’s into a new digital age.

The Rebecca’s website currently offers general information on the goods sold in the store, an expert advice blog and an option to shop online for curbside pickup or delivery. But Dill said he believes an enterprising mind could do more.

“Someone could do a lot more online,” Dill said. “We’ve never really pushed it as an online retailer. That’s an opportunity for somebody.”

Dill was insistent, however, that the sale is in the early stages. He said he was shocked how fast word spread that the business had been put on the market, even making the headlines of podcast “I Love CVille.”

“This is kind of catching us by surprise a little bit. We’re still in the earlier stages of investigating it and looking for options,” Dill said. “We’ve hardly talked to anybody.”

Podcast host Jerry Miller pegged Dill’s asking price at $375,000.

While Dill didn’t dispute the number, he said he wasn’t committed to the exact dollar figure.

“We don’t have any particular price in mind. It really depends on the people who are interested in it,” Dill said.

Stu Rifkin of Rifkin Associates, who’s brokering Dill’s business, said there’s plenty of factors that go into the valuation of a business – as opposed to a piece of real estate or a product on a store shelf.

“It starts with earnings just like the stock market or a manufacturing plant. Then there’s always other stuff. Does somebody have a below-market lease? Do they have a corner on the market?” Rifkin told The Daily Progress.

Rifkin said that Rebecca’s has natural advantages in these categories: It has a 35-year track record of success, it sits in one of the most popular shopping centers in the region and it’s been a tenant at the shopping center for its entire history.

“And then there’s: Do people just love it? I’ve been selling businesses in town for about 20 years. There’s some intangible value to some businesses. Rebecca’s is one of those,” Rifkin said. “It’s not an exact science like selling your house in Forest Lakes, where you can tell what your neighbors sold for and what to price yours at.”

Rifkin said he sees Rebecca’s as a chance for a new owner to take on an established business that can grow without taking the risk of establishing a business that needs to grow.

“It allows for entrepreneurship without the cost of startup,” he said.

That cost – the time, thought and work that Dill has already put into the business – has already been paid.

As Dill tells it, his interest in health foods and wellness dates all the way back to his childhood in upstate New York.

“My mother was very health food-oriented. Back in that day there were no health food stores. She was very diligent. We weren’t allowed to have sugar or candy,” Dill recalled.

When he first came to Charlottesville from New York in 1976, Dill started working at a place called Blue Mountain Natural Foods.

Inspired by the business model, Dill took what he learned at Blue Mountain, returned to New York and opened his natural foods store called Earthlight Foods, which is still in operation today.

But he was tempted by the “siren call of Charlottesville,” according to the official Rebecca’s history online, and returned to the city and opened Rebecca’s in 1987.

Rebecca’s hasn’t been his only passion over the past 35 years.

Dill also served as an Albemarle County supervisor, representing the Rivanna District from 2016 to 2019, and was co-owner of the Harlowe-Powell Auction Gallery, which he said closed roughly a decade ago.

And while that resume might seem crowded to some, Dill said he still thinks he’s got room left for a few more entries.

“I’ve done a lot of other things, and I’m ready to move on to my next adventure,” said Dill.

The next adventure, however, will not be another run at politics or entrepreneurship.

“I’m happy with what I’ve done,” Dill said. “What’s next? Probably community activities on a lower level than the Board of Supervisors, being involved with organizations that I’m close to: the Democratic Party is very important to me, the downtown area in the city of Charlottesville – I’ve worked with some of the business owners down there to improve their business.”

And if all that fails?

“I’ve got five children and five grandchildren. There’s plenty going on. I’m not sitting around being bored,” Dill said, laughing.