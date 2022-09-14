 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Readers' Choice Bash includes special awards

Readers' Choice

Eric Mayberry, president and publisher of The Daily Progress, is joined by Brittiny Cobbs, owner of Baked On The James in Scottsville. She was the recipient of the publishers award for Best Newcomer On The Scene in the paper’s Readers’ Choice Awards. Handing out the award is Ann Marie Hohenberger from the Chamber of Commerce. Other recipients of publisher awards were Twice is Nice and Yvette Okros, of Avenue Realty.

 RICHARD ALBLAS, THE DAILY PROGRESS,

The Paramount Theater played host to 100 businesses and their employees Wednesday for the inaugural Readers’ Choice Winners Bash.

Featuring food trucks and music, the bash recognized area business people and businesses named in The Daily Progress Readers’ Choice contest.

Eric Newberry, the president and publisher of The Daily Progress, presented three special publisher’s awards at the bash.

Brittiny Cobbs, of Baked On The James, in Scottsville, won the Best Newcomer On The Scene.

Twice As Nice, a nonprofit, donation-based resale boutique, won an award for being named in the most categories.

Yvette Okros, from Avenue Realty, won for receiving the most text-to-vote ballots.

