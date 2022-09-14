Readers' Choice Bash includes special awards

The Paramount Theater played host to 100 businesses and their employees Wednesday for the inaugural Readers’ Choice Winners Bash.
Featuring food trucks and music, the bash recognized area business people and businesses named in The Daily Progress Readers’ Choice contest.
Eric Newberry, the president and publisher of The Daily Progress, presented three special publisher’s awards at the bash.
Brittiny Cobbs, of Baked On The James, in Scottsville, won the Best Newcomer On The Scene.
Twice As Nice, a nonprofit, donation-based resale boutique, won an award for being named in the most categories.
Yvette Okros, from Avenue Realty, won for receiving the most text-to-vote ballots.